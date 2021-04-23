World Autism Month is celebrated every April to share stories, provide opportunities and increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism.
Local mom Theresa Noye embodies these goals far beyond the month of April. It’s her life 365 days a year. She is on a mission to encourage and empower parents, who care for autistic children or loved ones with special needs, with a new resource aimed to help guide them through their journey.
Noye is the author of “Hello Autism: How to Love, Like and Learn From Your Special Needs Child”. It’s part self-help book and part personal memoir.
“It’s actually just a blueprint for hope and encouragement for parents that are caring for a child on the spectrum or just a child with special needs,” said Noye.
Noyle is an award-winning author, educator, minister and divinity coach. She is also a mother and wife who has worked over 25 years as a champion of personal empowerment and growth, which she channels through her life coaching services.
“I wrote the book just to give hope to parents, because of our journey with Regal and when he was diagnosed with autism,” said Noye.
Noyle shares that their beginning stages in learning and understanding the dynamics of autism were not positive experiences from the start.
“We were given limited thoughts and negative reports about what he would be able to accomplish as a person with autism. We refused to accept those reports and we decided to invest in our child and believe the best for him, that he can reach his full potential. So it’s really a book that talks about the journey, the highs and the lows and just the mindset that we maintained in order for him [Regal] to become his best self,” said Noye.
Raising a child with autism can present a unique set of challenges. “Hello Autism” was written to provide a look into the world of autism for caregivers, practitioners, educators, extended family members and anyone else who wishes to take a look into the world of autism. Though it is told through the lens of a parent, the inspirational and practical approach to liking, learning and loving a person with a neurological impairment can be a tool for all readers.
“I go through the different phases in life,” said Noyle. “I started with us first getting the diagnosis, and us dealing with just the shock of my emotions and how I processed them. I share about moving from denial to acceptance and just really owning my feelings, and being honest with myself, and then moving from that to a place of okay, there’s more,” she said.
“There is more out there for my son, so let me figure out how to find the best treatment options that will help him to become his best self. I had to learn how to deal with relationships. In a relationship, you can love someone but you don’t necessarily like everything about them so just coming to a place where I can love and accept all of who he is but at the same time, being honest about the things that I didn’t like and not feeling guilty about that,” said Noye.
She shares that a big part of finding balance and staying motivated is being in the right state of mind.
“[It’s] Embracing the type of mindset that you need to continue to believe the best despite certain circumstances. Like when you’re working so hard and looking for changes and when it’s just slow and incremental and even when sometimes it seems like there’s a regression you have to continue to look through the eyes of having faith and hope. Take it one day at a time. I talk about when things evolve but the years go fast and time flies. Now, we see all of these amazing results are happening. It’s about how to love, like and learn from your child. It’s about embracing gratitude, counting your blessings and realizing how beautiful your life is,” said Noye.
Her son, Regal, is now 19 years old and has a birthday coming up in November. He has overcome many challenges and has excelled in many ways some would think unimaginable for a person on the autism spectrum. Regal is in the process of completing his first year of college at the University of Tulsa. He said that the best piece of advice that he can give to someone in his shoes is to “never give up”.
“You don’t have to overwhelm yourself with all these doubts. You don’t need to self-doubt, because if you do, you’re only going to limit yourself,” he said.
“I didn’t think that I would ever get as far as I did,” said Regal. “I basically went from a shut-in to pretty much a global traveler,” the college student said.
As Regal reflected on his personal journey and setting forth to accomplish the many things people said that he’d never be able to do, he said “it just really shows that I can do anything if I put my mind to it, if I focus and if I work hard for it, whether it be for days, weeks, months, even years, or at hours at a time.”
“Hello Autism” has been applauded by autism organizations and health institutions, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, New York Times best-selling authors, and parents of children with Autism spectrum disorders, who’ve found hope and support through Noye’s words.
“It is important to recognize that what you see is not what you get. We can’t just make judgments on a person, who they are, their potential and abilities based on what you see on the outside. People with autism are amazing,” said Noye.
For more information about Noyle and her book, “Hello Autism: How to Love Like and Learn From Your Special Needs Child”, visit theresanoye.com
