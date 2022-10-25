According to current statistics, sickle cell disease (SCD) occurs among about one in every 365 African Americans, and currently there are approximately 100,000 Americans affected by the disease. To take that even further, the number worldwide is about 20 million.
And Chef Saquan Howard, owner of Cray Taste Old City, is one man who is determined to do something about it.
For the entire month of October, Chef Howard is featuring what he calls “Burger Jawn,” six different six ounce beef burger compositions priced from $14 to $17, with 15 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Crescent Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to transcend sickle cell disease by supporting survivors, families and communities with evidence-based research.
Additionally, the foundation attempts to navigate the disease together with transparency, innovation, equity and community.
“My entire team feels that it’s very important to give back to the community, and that has been a key part of our business since 2018, when we opened the first Cray Taste restaurant in North Philadelphia,” Howard said.
“We started giving away meals and feeding as many people as we could during our second year of operation at that location. At Cray Taste Old City — our second location at 118 Market Street — we want to continue the practice of giving back by supporting a charitable organization. We wanted to support a charity that doesn’t get too much attention and one that helps people, and we landed on the Crescent Foundation.”
Howard grew up in a Caribbean household, watching and helping his paternal grandmother, who is Jamaican, cook the family meals every day for that household of 10 plus people. Inspired by the sights and smells he encountered everyday, Howard decided to follow the trail that eventually led him to owing restaurants of his own.
“I started out at a five-star Thai restaurant in Soho, New York, learning to hone my skills,” Howard recalls. “From there, I worked at other top-notch restaurants. I also became a personal chef for many NBA and NFL players, as well as some rappers.”
The culinary path eventually led Howard to Philadelphia where he began working at other well-known restaurants, until he finally opened his first Cray Taste restaurant in 2018.
“And all the time, I was working and eventually came to open my own restaurants, I felt God had blessed me. And in doing so, I felt I had to start giving something back,” he reveals.
And although no one in his immediate family suffered from the disease, Howard said he knew others who had.
“I know that Sickle Cell Awareness month happens in September, but I chose October to show people that the need for awareness and giving doesn’t end in September. We need to help out every month of the year.”
Howard and his team are centered on the Crescent Foundation. “And we’re excited to create these delicious burgers for our customers while doing something really good for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.