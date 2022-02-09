What better way to embrace Black history month than with some authentic soul food. Buttermilk fried chicken, collard greens, and candied yams are some of the bedrock dishes in soul food cooking. That’s why Executive Chef Kevin Watters is bringing back his Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up for the second year.
“It feels good, it snuck up really fast,” says Chef Watters on coming back for another year. The event kicks off on Feb. 10 and continues through Feb. 11 before closing out Black History month with an intimate sit-down dinner on Feb. 28th at The Dutch's new location on 1537 S 11th Street.
West Philly native and Executive Chef at The Dutch, Watters shares his excitement in bringing back Mom Mom’s Pop-up, named after his grandmother known throughout her community as “everybody’s mom-mom.”
“My grandmom is like my second mom, so I lived with her a very long time and she would just cook soul food basically almost every night. But just her cooking every night, that's the food she loved to cook and I learned to love it. So I just wanted to do something to represent her, keep it going.” Watters remembers.
Longtime Chef of "The Dutch," Watters isn’t just excited to be returning, but shares what he loves most about the pop-up is bringing his culture to a community that doesn’t often get to experience it.
“I wanted to bring the neighborhood that the Dutch is in some food they don’t have. There's no soul food really around the area, at all.” says Watters.
Soul food is an edible history lesson in Black culture and experience and Watters aims to bring the lesson to the community -- hoping people are open to trying something new.
“The most important thing is to represent our culture and bring it to other people and I want to bring my people into different neighborhoods around different people. That's one thing cooking and working in a restaurant did for me, it opened up avenues to meet different people, different races, and learn different things. I just want to bring people together through food.” Watters says.
This year's pop-up will also benefit local BIPOC-owned charity, Everybody Eats. A chef-driven non-profit organization, Everybody Eats, located in West Philadelphia holds food drives to provide meals for hungry citizens.
“We at the dutch, including myself and all my other cooks and staff, we care. You're going to feel like a part of the family when you come visit us.” says Watters.
For more information on Chef Watters and his pop-up, visit thedutchphilly.com.
