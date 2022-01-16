With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, it can be hard to muster a sense of optimism in the early days of 2022. But as Kimberly S. Reed knows, life isn’t about waiting for optimism to find you, it’s about choosing to be optimistic despite the hardships. Reed gives more insight and advice into resilience and optimism in her latest release, “How to Thrive in the New Year.”
Award winning international speaker, corporate trainer in diversity and inclusion, and author of Amazon best-seller “Optimists Always Wins” is starting off 2022 with tips for everyone looking to step into the new year positively.
“Being optimistic is really a mindset — and that’s what I want people to know. Going into this new year, optimism is a mindset that enables you and me to view the world, other people, this pandemic, events that are happening in our lives, in the most positive light.” Reed says.
A self-proclaimed unapologetic optimist, Reed’s philosophy on optimism has helped her generate her 2022 list on how to thrive in the new year, and she’s eager to share with everyone in need after a rather bleak 2020 and 2021.
“We are in a tough time, no question about it. But we’re surviving,” says Reed.
No stranger to the trials of life, Reed’s list and devotion to living optimistically comes after experiencing her own adversities.
A Stage-4 Breast cancer survivor, Reed understands what it’s like to experience not only physical, but emotional turmoil. After losing her mother and grandmother in 2012 within a span of 5 months, Reed recalled reaching her bottom, “My world was dark, my spirit, it wasn’t ignited with the joy that I have every day.” says Reed.
She said she was saved by making optimism a pillar in her foundation, “We have to dig deep down, really deep down in difficult times. Pain changes who we are, but gratitude is the rocket-fuel to our resilience, and optimism is closely linked to resilience.”
Now living cancer free, Reed works to shed light on why optimism is a choice for everyone, especially in the new year.
“For me, one of my goals for the new year was to pay a little bit more attention to life in general. I realized that when I was writing the ways to thrive in 2022. In the midst of life’s adversities, we’ve got a lot of layers of trauma we’re working with, but we can seize our power going into the new year.” says Reed on why she’s following her own advice on how to thrive in the new year.
Many of her tips are universal and can be applied to anyone’s life. One tip for thriving in 2022 that many can relate to after the past two years, is healing.
“Seek your own honesty about how you feel or what you are going through. Healing changes the way you tell your story. Take your time and allow yourself to move through in grace.” she suggests.
Her advice doesn’t just apply to the New Year, they can be applied all year round.
To learn more about Kim Reed and her optimist’s philosophy visit: http://optimistsalwayswin.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.