According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). For Chanté Douglas though, that has never halted the joy of raising her 8 year old son Levi, navigating daily to ensure that he’ll have a happy thriving life on his terms.
Douglas, a native of Mount Airy, is an advocate for autism awareness across the Philadelphia area and is dedicated to helping other families find the best options for resources and quality care. “It was overwhelming in the beginning.”, admits Douglas. “There is no blueprint to work the system and getting what you need for your child but also realizing that every state is different and everything should be universal.”
Douglas is transparent through social media about her journey as a single mother in raising a child with special needs but did not realize how inspiring her posts were to others. “There are so many people who aren’t comfortable enough talking to their family or peers and saying there is something going on with my child.” says Douglas. “I’m only an expert with my son and all that I have learned is through him but a light went off in my head and it sparked me to become a sense of support because we’re all experiencing the same journeys.”
Douglas truly loves being an advocate and has aspirations of doing so full-time but explained there is a big disparity culturally and economically for support in African American communities or areas that may be below the poverty line versus middle class and suburban families.
“I wish I had someone like me”, laughs Douglas. “I really had to build my network from the ground up to find out about contacts and places to go, and bridging the gap. It wasn’t easy.’
Both her and Levi’s participation in local autism walks assist with education as well. Since it’s inception in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles host an annual autism challenge bringing families from all walks of life into the city to raise funds for research. “Some things are bigger than football and the Eagles already do great things for the community.” Douglas says. They’ve shown so much love to me and Levi over the last couple of years. It is full circle being a fan and the team having a space inclusive with autism. We will always say yes to them.”
Douglas is also an self-published author. Her first book “The Adventures of Echo Boy and ABC Girl” (with local illustrator by Reggie Byers) is based on Levi who has a speech impediment called echolalia, where one repeats noises and phrases that they hear. “I wanted to take that and turn it into a super power for him”. The ABC Girl acronym stands for “Always Be kind and Caring”. Her super power is a special glitter crayon which creates letters with visual pictures relatable to Levi’s real life learning and an educational moment for kids.
Douglas further explains her vision for the book as feisty and protective. ABC Girl is a young version of herself standing up for kids as she does for Levi, “Representation matters and there isn’t enough black little girls in literature. I made sure she was one with curly hair after seeing so many girls who resemble that at events and schools. I enjoy their friendship in the book.”
In addition to her autism advocacy for families, Douglas sits on the board of No Bully’n Me Inc, a local non-profit dedicated to educating students about the negative impact bullying has on learning environments. She has also been recognized for her other books which include “The Wonderful World of ABCs Coloring Book.”
At the end of the day, it all goes back to the love and foundation she built with Levi. “I don’t want my son to be anyone else but himself…and these books are a celebration of that.”
You can learn more about the books and Team Echoboy at linktr.ee/Levismom30
