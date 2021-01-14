Looking for something to do? Here are the reopening dates and further information for some of Philadelphia museums. This information will be updated online at phillytrib.com as we receive it.
The Franklin Institute
Public opening: Jan. 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
World-premiere exhibition, Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition, opens Feb. 13.
Hours: Wednesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; closed: Mondays and Tuesdays, with the exception of Monday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
Public opening: Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs opened Jan. 8
Hours: Fridays–Sundays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., with members-only hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day
Monday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., with members-only hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Barnes Foundation
Public opening: Since Jan. 8, and will be open Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (extended hours)
Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Regular open hours: Fridays–Mondays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., (10–11 a.m. members-only hour)
Elijah Pierce’s America (extended through Jan. 18, 2021)
Penn Museum
Public opening: Since Jan. 8. Open its regular hours: Tuesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
The Art of Archaeological Science exhibition opens Friday, Jan. 15.
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Public opening: Since Jan. 8, 10 a.m.– 8:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. (pay-what-you-wish)
Rodin Museum
Spring reopening to be announced at later date
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts
Public opening: Thursday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Hours: Thursday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; closed: Mondays through Wednesdays.
World-premiere exhibitions: Taking Space, Only Tony, and Roll, Press, Pull
Eastern State Penitentiary
Public opening: March 2021
African American Museum in Philadelphia
The museum will be closed to the public until further notice, but will continue its virtual programming.
Jan. 16-18, 2021: The museum and Citizens Bank invites audiences to visit (virtually) for a full weekend of enriching, fun, inspirational, family-friendly activities celebrating the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s celebration includes MLK Morning programming for youth and family, a special virtual screening of Shuja Moore’s webseries Walkies, a reading by Philadelphia's Poet Laureate Trapeta Mayson, virtual tours of our latest exhibition Rendering Justice, and a special MLK keynote with Marking Time author, Nicole Fleetwood.
