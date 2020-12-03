The Alumni Association of Lincoln University (AALU) Philadelphia Chapter, “Keep Them Warm” Winter Coat Drive committee donated over 100 coats to one of the community schools in the School District of Philadelphia, F.S. Edmonds Elementary School in Mount Airy.
The Community School Coordinator Robin M. Torrence, also an Alumnus, Class of 1989, and committee member, hosted a Pop-Up Distribution Day. Other items were distributed with the coats such as clothing, baby items and shoes. Also given out were feminine hygiene products that were donated by Lynette Medley of No More Secrets Mind Body Spirit, who is also an Alumnus of Lincoln University.
George C. McGriff Jr., Class of 1986, is the Chair of the “Keeping Them Warm” Winter Coat Drive committee. He sees to it that every year coats are donated as well as coordinating the coat drive. The AALU Philadelphia Chapter has sponsored this community service project for more than a decade. This is the second year that F.S. Edmonds has been the recipient of the group's donation.
Several members of the chapter also helped set up and distribute the items.
The Community School Coordinator, Robin M. Torrence ‘89, said that she was overwhelmed by the generosity shown to her school family this year as well as the volunteers who came out from the Philadelphia chapter, especially during the pandemic.
“There are many families in need of many things during these unprecedented times and I try my very best to provide resources for them," she said. "I want to thank the AALU Philadelphia chapter once again for partnering with me.”
