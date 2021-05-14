LaSalle grad balances studies with service in Air Force Reserves

With the help from family, university faculty and military peers, Cimone Bates will be graduating from LaSalle University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.
“The nursing program at LaSalle is rigorous and hard, but it was so worth it,” Bates said. “I’m so excited to be graduating.”
Bates, 23, will be among the students graduating from LaSalle’s Class of 2021.
The in-person ceremony will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia May 15. The Class of 2020 will also be celebrated during the event.
“I’m glad that LaSalle offered the opportunity to students to have an in-person graduation,” Bates said. “I can’t wait to celebrate this latest milestone with my family.”
Bates began her journey at LaSalle in 2016. She arrived at the school as a Psychology major before changing her major to Nursing.
“I originally wanted to go to medical school to become either a pediatrician or psychiatrist, but then I realized doctor’s don’t have much hands-on interaction with their patients.
“I wanted to do something more hands-on,” she added. “I want to interact with my patients and have that special bond with them, so I ended up changing my major to Nursing.”
At LaSalle, Bates participated in the Leadership and Global Understanding program, an academic minor that prepares students to become engaged citizens and civic leaders at the local, regional, national and international level. She was also in the Student Government Association.
While participating in the university’s School of Nursing and Health Science program, she also became a member of the United States Air Force Reserves.
She works as a jet engine mechanic at the McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
Bates, like her father, Damon also served in the U.S. Army and U.S Navy. Her mother, Cheryl, is also a LaSalle alumna.
“Since I switched my major to Nursing in the middle of 2016 and had to go to boot camp in 2017, it pushed me back a whole year,” Bates said. “I had to finish my prerequisites in order to join the military and the Nursing program.”
Bates said that balancing the academic rigors of LaSalle’s nursing program along with her obligation to the Air Force Reserves were challenging for her at times.
“It was definitely a struggle, especially during my first year at LaSalle,” Bates said. “I had to leave a week early before my finals because I was about to go to boot camp. Then I came back two weeks later in my sophomore year. It was definitely hard at times.”
She said what kept her going was the support and motivation from LaSalle’s faculty and her fellow members of the Air Force Reserves.
“They helped me learn as much as I could about jet engines while also telling me to focus on my studies,” Bates said. “They motivated me to finish nursing school.
“My professors were also supportive and worked with me,” she added. “I would definitely say time management and the motivation from faculty and the military kept me going.”
Bates, who grew up in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, is a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School. When she was younger, she participated in Civil Air Patrol.
“The program teaches you about aerospace education,” Bates said. “You learn how to fly a plane and travel to places with medical emergencies.
“I never had that opportunity to travel to medical emergencies, but I did have the opportunity to learn how to fly as a co-pilot,” she added. “Since I was in the program since I was 12, I thought that I should join the actual Air Force.”
Next, Bates said she would love to be a flight nurse in the Air Force, get her Master’s Degree in Nursing and Public Health and work for the community.
“For the military, I plan to stay in my job for the next couple of years,” Bates said. “I would also love to be a flight nurse. For nursing on the civilian side, I would stick with nursing in the hospital.
“I would like to eventually get my master's in nursing as well as in public health because I would love to work for the community as well as working for minority and under-served individuals.”
