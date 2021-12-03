The holiday season is about giving and that’s just what comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart did.
He teamed up with HUNGRY, a national tech-enabled food and engagement app powered by top local chefs, recently did in Philly. The app’s founder, Eman Pahlavani, joined to help serve meals along with a group of their top local chefs (incredible talent like Will Smith’s former chef, Staci Azzinaro).
“I love my city and I will keep working with HUNGRY to give back to those in need,” Hart said.
Together the groups were able to provide more than 1000 meals here in Philly (Hart’s hometown) to help those in need.
Hart is an active and engaged investor in the HUNGRY app. HUNGRY & Hart identified local groups and organizations who help support and serve with under resourced individuals and food insecure communities in Philly.
