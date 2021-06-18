West Philly native Ayesha Saboor said she’ll be spending the next few days prepping and preparing for her family’s annual Juneteenth barbecue.
Saboor and her family have been commemorating Junteenth for about 10 years now. She learned about Juneteenth when she was nine-years old, vending alongside her mother Deborah, at the West Oak Lane Jazz and Arts festival in Philadelphia.
“Someone gave us a flyer about the first Juneteenth celebration we attended, which was held in Germantown. Since then, my mother made it a tradition in our family to pay respect to our ancestors and recognize our history of both enslavement and the journey to freedom in the United States on Juneteenth,” said Saboor.
“The food that I will be preparing this year will be traditional Geechee dishes derived from my ancestors who were from Sierra Leone and were brought to South Carolina. We will have okra and stewed tomatoes, rice, pan fried fish (mullet), collard greens and cornbread, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. For dessert I'll be serving watermelon, red velvet cake, and apple pie ala mode,” said Saboor.
Many Juneteenth menus feature red foods because most of the foods available to slaves were white, green, or brown so red foods were considered a rare treat.
Saboor is one of seven children and believes Juneteenth is also special because it brings her large family together.
“Juneteenth means freedom to me. It's a time to reflect on the past and pay homage to the ancestors that worked and toiled the land and whose freedom was denied and delayed. We celebrate for them and it's a teaching moment for us. We create our own rendition of a grio and sit all the family members down and talk about those days when there was little to no opportunity for our people. We also talk about the future and the possibilities that we have to better our lives today,” said Saboor. “As the youngest child, my mom is relying on me to pass down our history and this tradition.”
Freedom finally came for more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, declared "that all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free." Black people continued to be enslaved in parts of the country.
Professor Derrick Darby refers to this moment in time as one of the greatest tragedies in U.S. history.
“The Emancipation Proclamation, which we all famously know about, was effective Jan. 1, 1863, actually giving their freedom. And the tragedy is that it took essentially another two and a half years before enslaved people in Texas found out that they had been freed. So essentially, Juneteenth commemorates how they found out when the Union soldiers came and basically told them that they were free and forced emancipation, which took place on June 19, 1865,” said Darby, professor of philosophy at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the co-host of “A Pod Called Quest.”
The combination of the words June and the nineteenth became known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.
With a growing awareness across the nation today, Juneeteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States.
Some believe that this holiday does not mark one day but rather honors a process of racial equality that is still ongoing.
“One of the things that we need to do when we commemorate Juneteenth is use it as an occasion to educate people,” said Darby.
According to Richard Watson, Exhibitions Manager at the African American Museum in Philadelphia(AAMP) and Artist in Residence, “traditional Juneteenth celebrations have been going on [in Philadelphia] for at least 17 to 18 years.”
“It started with Ron Brown, one of the early progenitors, that I became associated with. And at the same time, working with the African American Museum, I was very familiar with our course in history in the country as well. There have been small gatherings in different parts of the city, particularly in Germantown and West Philadelphia, community wise, small, what I would call bonfire kinds of observances.,” said Watson.
According to Watson these small events have a big impact.
“To the point where we have now reached a national kind of recognition and respect for what Juneteenth is all about. Being in Philadelphia, a so-called Cradle of Liberty and birthplace for the Declaration of Independence,” said Watson. “It's ironic that Juneteenth being on June 19, just before the July celebration starts, it's a paradox that we as African descended people are celebrating, so called emancipation from slavery, just prior to the commemoration of July coming up in a couple of weeks."
AAMP announced its special series of programming to commemorate Juneteenth and July 4 earlier this month, in partnership with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia. Together, they will host a series of programs now through Sunday, July 3 under the banner Freedom-Liberty:1776 - 1865. Through this programming, AAMP will explore the historical significance and thematic ties between the two holidays, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.
“The museum stands in a very unique position of saying that we are here for truth, we're here for honesty and integrity to sustain our history for our generations to come. We know that when children come here, we’ll tell them about the way it was, history notes that we can tell our story better than anyone else” said Watson.
For the first time in its history, AAMP partnered with Welcome America (Fourth of July Celebration) and Visit Philadelphia for Freedom-Liberty:1776 - 1865, which explores the historical significance and thematic ties between both holidays.
Ivan Henderson, Vice President of Programming, African American Museum in Philadelphia, kicked off the museum's programming earlier in the week with a panel discussion that included a look at the historical and contemporary resonance of the Juneteenth and July 4th holidays. Other festivities at AAMP include a full day of family-friendly outdoor festivities to commemorate the holiday on June 19.
"We welcome members of the Greater Philadelphia community, the country and the world to join us as we explore and commemorate the historical significance and connection of Juneteenth and July 4th," said Henderson. "AAMP is proud to be a part of this year's Welcome America partnership as we reflect on the experiences of African Americans during those defining moments in history.”
