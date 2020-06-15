Ronald Brown has made it his mission to celebrate and share Juneteenth with the world. This year, social distancing practices put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus mean that celebration looks a little different.
“When I started, 99% of people that I met didn’t know anything about the holiday or the significance of it,” said Brown, the founder of the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Coalition.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Philadelphia has had a Juneteenth parade and festival every year for the last four years. The event, organized by the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative, has been canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The organization plans to hold its next festival and parade in 2021.
Brown’s organization, the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Coalition, will hold a virtual festival called “Celebrate the Diaspora!” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. It will feature a virtual cross-country walk from Galveston, Texas — where Juneteenth began — to Philadelphia with 93-year-old Opal Lee; Next Steps Together, a virtual dialogue with Black men and then on Saturday there will be the Virtual Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival Celebration from noon to 6 p.m.
Aja Graydon, of the musical duo Kindred the Family Soul, considers herself a bit of a cheerleader for Juneteenth.
Recent events — the coronavirus pandemic, the killing of George Floyd and ongoing protests against police brutality — make it more important to participate in Juneteenth celebrations than ever, Graydon said.
“Juneteenth is always heavily symbolic no matter what, particularly for African Americans. This year, it’s particularly symbolic because of the history behind it, having Black people for almost two and a half years not being informed that they were free, legally, in this country then coming to that realization and being the last of those of the population to know that. What happened to them helps us come into understanding as a group, the ways in which we have not been free, and the ways in which we can change that together,” Graydon said.
The singer said people should look at this year’s Juneteenth celebration as a new beginning.
“It’s an opportunity for a new moment of emancipation that we can kind of all come together and acknowledge the ways that our freedom has not represented the life that we want to live and the life that we want our children to live,” Graydon said. “So this particular Juneteenth is a very significant moment for us to proclaim our freedom, our emancipation and new goals with a new sense of urgency and action.”
The Philadelphia Coalition’s Juneteenth events include a mini Juneteenth Celebration with Global Leadership Academy Students on Friday, June 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia as well as a virtual Juneteenth history book reading and African dance performance. For more information on these events visit, juneteenthphilly.org.
