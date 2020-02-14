Jessie Dixon Moore Birtha was born 1920 in Norfolk, Virginia, where she attended school and grew up during the years of the Great Depression and the Jim Crow era.
As a child, she excelled as a student, and divided her free time between her father’s tailor shop and the one room of the public library open to Black patrons. Following graduation from Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School in 1936, she completed her undergraduate work at Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) where in 1911, her father had also graduated. There she met her future husband, Herbert Marshall Birtha, a fellow student.
Although she wanted to be a librarian, Hampton had just discontinued its library science program, so she became a teacher. Her first position was at the historic Penn School on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, founded in 1862 as the first school for formerly enslaved African Americans. She also taught in the Norfolk public school system.
Following Herbert’s service in World War II, the couple married Nov. 6, 1945, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2011. They settled first in Hampton, where two daughters joined the family, but soon became a part of the Great Migration northward, ending in Philadelphia, where they bought a home in the city’s Germantown section in 1952.
In Philadelphia, while her husband pursued a career with the Philadelphia Health Department, Jessie Birtha got her chance to go to library school, attending Drexel Institute (now Drexel University) through a program in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia. Her career as a librarian took her to several of the library’s branches, including the (then) Office of Work with Children, at the Central Library on Logan Circle, and ultimately to the position of both Children’s Librarian and Branch Head at the Nicetown Tioga Library at Broad and Erie.
She constantly strove to draw attention to issues of equality, inclusion, and accurate portrayal of African Americans in children’s literature. A highlight of her library career was the opportunity to serve on the selection committee for the book to win the 1975 John Newberry medal, the highest U.S. award in children’s literature. For the first time, a Black author, Virginia Hamilton, won the medal.
She has a longtime practice of writing, including many poems and articles, some published in local neighborhood newspapers, a 450-page memoir in the 1990s ,”Don’t Knock the Bridge” (as yet unpublished), and professional articles, anthologized in publications such as “The Black American in Books for Children,” edited by Donnarae MacCann and Gloria Woodard.
The Birtha family attended Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, where Jessie was a co-founder of Brownie Scout Troop 1058, where the church drama guild has twice performed her play about homelessness, “Home is Where the House Is,” and where she continues to worship.
The family moved to West Mount Airy in 1964, while daughters Rebecca Lucille Birtha and Rachel Roxanne Birtha Eitches attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls.
As their daughters went on to complete their educations and begin their own careers and families, Jessie and Herbert Birtha went on to enjoy their retirement years, traveling with Elderhostel and participating in senior activities at the Center in the Park.
Lifelong learners, both studied Spanish, and Jessie Birtha taught poetry classes and was involved in the early days of the Mount Airy Learning Tree. She continues to be part of a writers group that meets weekly at the Lovett Memorial Library in Northwest Philadelphia on Friday afternoons.
Jessie Birtha celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 5, 2020, at a lunch gathering at Valley Green Inn with close family members, including her daughters, four of her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
