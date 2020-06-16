jason derulo/cynthia erivo

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, singer Jason Derulo poses during a photocall upon arrival for the 2018 Echo Music Awards in Berlin.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo will perform at the Grammys.

—ap photo

Platinum recording artist Jason Derulo and Tony Award winning actress Cynthia Erivo will headline the 2020 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The concert will be broadcast on NBC10 and streamed on the station's apps and social media accounts at 8 p.m. on July 4, 2020 serving as a finale to a unique weeklong celebration of America's Birthday in the age of social distancing.

Spanning seven days from June 28 to July 4, this year's Wawa Welcome America festival will be 100% virtual so you and your loved ones can safely enjoy each event from wherever you choose to celebrate.

