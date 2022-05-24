With warm weather days insight, it’s finally starting to feel like summer is here. Kicking off the summer with fun and food is Northern Liberties Night Market and Old City Eats Block Party, two street festivals being held on Thursday, May 26. Presented by Bring the family out to shop from local vendors, partake in the plethora of food trucks, and explore Philadelphia all in one. Be sure to bring your wallet, while each festival is free, you’ll want to get more than one taste of what Philly has to offer!
From 4- 9 p.m., Old City Eats, located between Market and Chestnut street, will welcome residents to a family-friendly block party. Full of culinary delights, attendees are encouraged to try the best of what Old City has to eat and drink. Cuba Libre Assistant General Manager Aaron Bowers will be waiting to serve up the flavor.
“We have only dreamed of being back to this point. This is basically the first time in the last couple of years that we are going to be able to accommodate a lot of people. It’s great to have that crowd back, that camaraderie where you get to see everybody out having fun and having drinks. My favorite part is the people. Seeing the people happy, seeing people [that] have never been around here before, be a part of some of the experiences that we have. And it’s going to be a beautiful time just to reconnect.” says Bowers.
And if you needed more convincing, he says Cuba Libre is also going to be serving one of their fan favorites. “We recently got voted the best mojitos in the city. So we’re definitely having that.” he says. And for those looking to get a double dose of food and fun, try heading over to Northern Liberties for the Night Market presented by 2nd Street Festival.
Starting on North 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar, you can attend the Northern Liberties Night Market from 5-10 p.m. for shopping and local cuisine. Visitors can expect over a dozen food trucks and live entertainment including music, games and much more.
One vendor that is excited to bring her food truck into the mix is, soon to be Dr. Toni Lorraine Johnson, otherwise known as the chef behind Dr. Brownies. Famous for her sweet delights and plant-based baked goods, Johnson shares that her excitement doesn’t just stem from the opportunity to vend with the night market, something she’s done in previous years, but to once again be in person interacting with her customers, “It’s about relationship currency. Because we’ve been all locked up, and we’re all jaded. Really just having fellowship with people [and] seeing those smiles on people’s faces, even though we’re in the midst of a crisis in our world, just being able to smile at someone, that is my payment.” says Johnson.
Whether going with friends or the family, there will be plenty to do for foodies or for those looking to catch up on the nice outdoor weather. Join Johnson, Cuba Libre, and other great vendors, shop owners, and more this Thursday for a sun-filled day of good food and great times.
For information on the Northern Liberties Night Market visit, northernlibertiesnightmarket.com.
For information on the Old City Eats Block Party, visit oldcitydistrict.org.
