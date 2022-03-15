Cameron’s Kick Cocktail
A 1920s-era cocktail upgraded with bitters and nutty oloroso sherry, this concoction by Jack McGarry and Greg Buda of the Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York City balances rich Irish pot-still whiskey against a peaty single malt (the bar uses Redbreast 12 and Bowmore 12, respectively).
Where to Buy: Orgeat is available at some liquor stores and online. The bar recommends the orgeat from orgeatworks.com. We used one from Small Hand Foods.
Total time: 5 mins
1 serving
INGREDIENTS
Ice (cubes for shaking, one large shard for serving)
3 dashes Angostura bitters
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
3/4 ounce orgeat
3/4 ounce oloroso sherry
1 ounce peated single-malt Scotch whisky, such as Bowmore 12
1 ounce Irish pot-still whiskey, such as Redbreast 12
Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
Place a chunk of ice in a large cocktail coupe and transfer to the freezer to chill.
Fill a shaker with ice, then add the bitters, lemon juice, orgeat, sherry, Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey and shake hard. Double-strain into the chilled glass, grate a little nutmeg over the top, and serve.
Precision Pilot Cocktail
Here’s a bright and bittersweet Irish whiskey drink from Jillian Vose, head bartender at the Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York City. The bitter Campari and aromatic grapefruit play off each other. The bar uses Tullamore Dew, a blend of pot-still, malt and grain whiskies.
Total time: 5 minutes
1 serving
INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes for stirring, one large cube or sphere for the drink
2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
1/2 ounce grapefruit liqueur, such as Combier Liqueur de Pamplemousse Rose
3/4 ounce Campari
1 ounce Lillet Rose
1 ounce blended Irish whiskey (such as Tullamore Dew Original)
Strip of grapefruit peel, for squeezing
DIRECTIONS
Add a large ice cube or sphere to an Old Fashioned glass and set aside.
Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the bitters, grapefruit liqueur, Campari, Lillet Rose and whiskey and stir to chill and dilute. Strain into the glass, then twist the strip of the grapefruit peel over the surface of the drink to express the aromatic oils. Discard the peel and serve.
- — -
Recipes adapted from “Paddy Drinks: Modern Irish Whiskey Cocktails,” by Jillian Vose, Jack McGarry, Sean Muldoon and Conor Kelly (Harvest, 2022).
