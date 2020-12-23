Members of the Gamma Chi Omega Alumni Chapter and Alpha Xi Omega Chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. participated in a Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 19 at the Jarrettown United Methodist Church in Dresher, Pennsylvania.
This was the first Wreaths Across America event ever held at the church's cemetery.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the program aims to coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
