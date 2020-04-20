All winter long, you’ve pored over cookbook after cookbook.
The second the grill’s ready, you will be, too. Imagine it: charcoal steaks blackened just right. Cooked-rare burgers, dripping with cheese and sauce, salty chips right next to them on the plate. Good eats — but are they good for you? In the new book “Ingredients” by George Zaidan, you’ll see that it’s all relative.
One quick online search, and you’ll learn that everything you love to eat is gonna kill you because of the chemicals. That’s kinda scary, but there’s this: everything you put in your body, from your first breath to your last, is made of chemicals. Water contains chemicals. Potato chips. Spinach. Bananas. Cigarette smoke. Even oxygen is a chemical.
When people talk about the dangers of processed food, Zaidan likes to point out that all food is processed. We chop it, cook it, dry it, can it, bake it, mix it, and store it. Everything we do to food from its harvest to your mouth is processing. The fear, he says, is with “ultra-processed foods” that are produced industrially, from which Americans get more than half their calories.
OK, so maybe you should go on an all-plant diet?
Or maybe not. On one hand, plants are full of sugar that we can’t necessarily taste, but they’re also full of ingredients that could kill us, such as cyanide. That we’ve learned to avoid poisons and still eat plants is a marvel in itself.
Maybe you should just fuggedaboutit and go have a smoke outside by the pool.
Nope, tobacco is not just one chemical, it’s many; we don’t yet know the number of chemicals in vaping mist. We misunderstand sunscreen and sunblock too much. And the pool?
Naw, you don’t want to know...
So what can you do? Not much, Zaidan says. You can worry all you want, you can stay inside 24/7, and decline the invitation to that dinner party but in the end, nothing matters...
If you’re like many Americans, your first act of social isolation was in high school, when you stayed 6 feet away from chemistry class. But come back: author Zaidan takes the scary out of the subject in “Ingredients.”
There are no boiling beakers or Bunsen burners inside this book, and no lectures that don’t include sarcasm and satire. You don’t even need a white coat.
Nope, this book is all about teaching readers in a way they can relate to, and in a way that’ll make them laugh; Zaidan uses profanity (beware), but he also uses real terms and drawings you might see in a chemist’s lab.
And that’s the best part of this book: while explanations and humorously ridiculous (but valid) examples are found everywhere here, Zaidan manages to keep things scientific. Don’t make the mistake, then, of thinking this book isn’t serious.
It’s also seriously funny, and it’ll help you separate real studies from the really silly. If “worry” is your default mode these days, get “Ingredients” and chill. You’ll eat it up.
”Ingredients: The Strange Chemistry of What We Put In Us and on Us” by George Zaidan, 2020, Dutton $27, 320 pages
