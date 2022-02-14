In honor of Valentine’s Day, Power 99’s “Rise + Grind Morning Show” married three couples at Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture. The three couples were chosen from over 500 entries.
In honor of Valentine's Day, couples tie the knot in Love Park
- Tribune Staff Report
