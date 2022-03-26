Harriett’s Bookshop’s “Sisterhood Sit-in Trolley Tour’’ shines a light on Black women-owned businesses throughout Women’s History Month.
As an effort to further ignite camaraderie through connecting people of all walks of life, particularly appealing to women who identify as BIPOC, Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown has hosted a series of weekend “Sisterhood Sit-in Trolley Tours” since the beginning of February.
“It was actually an extension of a sit-in that we hosted in October of 2020. After we received a series of threatening emails,” said Jeannine Cook, Harriet’s Bookshop owner. “Some people don’t know that, and it’s important that it’s stated because the mission then became for us to work on ways where we could protect and serve one another.”
During the month of March, which is also known as Women’s History Month, the “Sisterhood Sit- in Trolley Tour” continued to take small groups on a business and sisterhood exploration. The journey included stops at five unique businesses which offered exclusive shopping experiences and a bit of bonding.
Cooks’ two- hour trolley tour sparked larger ideas about how Harriett’s Bookshop will plan to further support vulnerable, yet powerful institutions throughout Philadelphia.
“We got those threatening emails and folks were like, ‘why don’t you just call the police?’ and we were like, look at what happened to Breonna Taylor. Look at Fannie Lou Hamer, and at the history of what happened in our communities many times when we interact with these groups that are supposedly [there to protect]. Which it is not their job, nor is it my expectation that some outside force would do for us what we can naturally do for ourselves but that [the trolley tour] grows out of that intention of putting us in a position where we’re protecting and serving one another,” said Cook.
Not only is Cook fighting against systemic injustices but also the detrimental impacts that the pandemic has had on Black-owned businesses.
According to Forbes.com, the House Committee on Small Business Committees reported that between February and April of 2020, Black business ownership declined more than 40%, the largest drop across any ethnic group.
The “Sisterhood Sit-in Trolley Tour” is one of many ways to help small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic survive.
“And that’s just another way that we’re doing it,” said Cook. “By going around the businesses. By showing ourselves as the united front, as you know, building those relationships. Hopefully on the trolley tour, you met people that you thought were interesting and you decided that you wanted to know them more,” Cook said.
Tour stops include Harriett’s Bookshop, Franny Lou’s Porch, Freedom Apothecary, Marsh & Mane, and Yowie. Cook hopes to expand to more businesses in the future.
Participants have about 15 minutes to spend at each location. And there are usually two trolley tours on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit oursisterbookshops.com
