This Sunday, Jan. 3 is the busiest day of the year for online dating. According to data from dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, the date known as Dating Sunday, is when apps see a significant increase in user activity and those numbers have spiked every year, like clockwork.
If you are looking to find a partner or thinking of jumping into dating, now is a great time to create a profile or if you already have a profile take time to make sure that it looks good because there’s going to be a lot of people coming on.
Timing is everything.If you send a message, when daters are most likely to be online, then you are most likely to receive a response back. Bumble’s peak platform usage is between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., on any given day. Be ready to send a message or even respond to messages that might be coming in during that time.
Don’t be afraid to show off.
The more you share, the more you are going to match. Sharing information and really showing off what you feel comfortable sharing is mission-critical. and really important.
Communication is key.
Don’t be afraid to put your whole self out there and to share what you’re excited about and what you’re not excited about.
Share your wanderlust.
According to Bumble’s research, 62% of daters expect the desire to travel to be a top conversation topic. Share what you’re excited about to do or what you’re excited for in 2021. Share that next travel adventure that you’re dreaming about, and maybe use that as an icebreaker or as a way to open the conversation. Be comfortable with sharing those dreams.
—Jamyra Perry
