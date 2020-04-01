To remove a gel manicure
You’ll need cotton balls, acetone and aluminum foil.
1. Take a cotton ball and soak it with acetone.
2. Apply an acetone-soaked cotton ball to your nail.
3. Secure the cotton ball by wrapping the nail in aluminum foil.
4. Repeat for each individual finger.
5. Let nails soak for about 10-15 minutes.
6. The polish should slide off quickly. If not, repeat and check nails in five-minute increments.
To remove acrylic overlays
You’ll need a buffer/nail file, acetone and a small glass bowl.
1. Take the buffer/nail file and remove the topcoat on your nails.
2. Fill the small bowl about two-thirds of the way full with acetone.
3. Submerge your hand in the glass bowl.
4. Let soak for 15-20 mins.
5. Once the acrylic fully softens, you’ll be able to scrape or buff the remainder away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.