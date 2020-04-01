For some people getting their nails done is not just a part of their beauty regime but it’s also a form of self-care.
In times of quarantine, what can you do if you are used to going to the salon weekly or biweekly? Ayanna Snagg, owner of Majestic Beauty Nails in Wyncote says although nothing beats the salon experience, there are a few things that you can do at home to keep your nails intact.
“Make sure that you're not handling any harsh chemicals that could possibly damage the nail. Damaging the nail is going to make the acrylic maybe lift or possibly come off, so you want to try to avoid that for the time being,” she says.
Snagg says gel polish and acrylic have similar properties and that can work in your favor when trying to do quick fixes.
“Gel and acrylic, they're pretty much the same. So if you’re able to pick up a gel polish kit at your local drug store and get that product on your nails, then you’re in business. You want to take off the top coat that you have on your acrylic with a buffer or nail file and then you want to make your natural nails as dry as possible, if you have some alcohol, use that. If your nails have grown out, you're going to see a difference in the height. You want to try to have the height on your natural nail match with the height of the acrylic using the top coat gel. This should hold you for a week or two,” she says.
The Montgomery County native said one of your best tools may already be in your house.
“Make sure you have nail glue. If your nail comes off, you could just pretty much glue it and pop it back on for now,” Snagg says.
The salon owner says having great-looking nails starts with the right tools.
“There are a few must-have nail supplies that you should always try to keep on hand. Those items include acetone, nail polish remover, a base coat, a top coat, a nail file, nail clippers and a cuticle pusher,” Snagg says.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused us to wash our hands more often, which can also dry them out and cause trouble for natural mails.
“We're washing our hands and washing our hands and then washing our hands again. I'm going to be honest, your nails are going to be a little torn up. One of the things that we can do is really pay attention to the nails," Snagg says. What I do is use some type of oil. I like olive oil, and mix it with some fresh garlic. Basically you soak your nails in the olive oil and garlic. Take 20 minutes out of your day when you're watching TV or something like that. It gets your nails really moisturized and gets them to grow quicker.”
If all of this sounds like a lot of work, Snagg has an even easier solution.
“If someone can’t stand looking at their nails anymore, we can do custom press-on nails. They can let me know what color they want or we could communicate if they want something more extravagant, like a design or something like that," she says. 'Basically, the client would send me a picture of their nails so I can kinda like figure out the size they want and then I can have the nails either delivered or mailed to them.”
Nail salon and boutique owner Melody Clark is used to servicing about 100 customers a month but all of that has changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. She decided to close the doors of her West Philadelphia business, The Glamour Palace for the safety of her staff and customers and transition to custom press-on nails and online ordering.
“Some people are remaining open or doing mobile services. I don't think that it's a great idea. I don't think it's a good idea at all. Again, you’re not social distancing if we're still touching each other. The coronavirus doesn't discriminate. It doesn't say OK if you get serviced in the salon, chances you'll get it. If you get services at your home, chances are you won't get it. It's just a matter of being safe, being healthy and not touching each other,” Clark says.
She says looking good is important, but staying safe and healthy is even more important.
“My best idea, honestly, since nails, extended nails, hold germs underneath the tip of the nails. My suggestion is to just wash your hands, allow the product to be soaked off, taken off and just go with your natural nail,” Clark says.
The Southwest Philadelphia native knows that suggestion doesn’t work for everyone though.
“I have many nurses and even correctional officers that I normally service and at this point, maybe their product is going to start not looking so good. So they want it to be redone," Clark says. "For clients like that, custom press-on nails are the best solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.