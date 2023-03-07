The Museum of the American Revolution’s special exhibition, “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia,” brings together — for the first time — more than 100 historical artifacts to tell the inspiring story of free Black Philadelphian James Forten and his remarkable family, from the Revolutionary era through the Civil War and Reconstruction.
James Forten was an American abolitionist, a founding member of the Free African Society, and a stalwart participant in the Revolutionary War.
The exhibition explores the Forten family’s role in the Revolutionary War, business in Philadelphia, and the abolitionist movement from 1776 to 1876, including their roles in helping to start both the American Anti-Slavery Society and the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society in 1833.
Adrienne Whaley, director of education and community engagement at the museum, explains that “when we put on a special exhibition such as this one, we are pulling a thread from our core exhibit to uncover and share a compelling story abut complex people and the complexities that sparked America’s experiment in liberty, equality and self-government.
“There were approximately 2.5 million people on the eve of the American Revolution, and so we feel it’s important to tell their stories and the manner in which they interacted with each other,” she adds.
The exhibit will feature historical artifacts, works of art, textiles and documents from nearly 40 lenders and the museum’s own collection. Rare historical objects on loan from descendants of the Forten family will be on view for the first time in a public exhibit.
“Included in these historical objects is a family Bible (circa 1838) on loan from Atwood “Kip” Forten Jacobs, James Forten’s great-great-great-great grandson,” Whaley explains. “The Bible has become a ‘living artifact’ as births, deaths and marriages are recorded.”
Visitors to the Museum can also view a Philadelphia-made table (1790-1805) once owed by James Forten, on loan to the Museum from a step-descendant of the Forten family and his wife.
Two needlework samplers (1817 and 1822) stitched by James Forten’s daughters, Margaretta and Mary Forten, which have now been in the possession of seven generations of the family, are on display.
And by no means should visitors miss seeing a silk flag for the 127th regiment of the United States Colored Troops, painted by Philadelphia artist David Bustill Bowser, the only one of its kind known to exist, and on loan from Atlanta History Center.
Additionally, a pew (1805-1841) from Mother Bethel AME Church, which was likely in use at the church at the time James Forten presided over an 1817 meeting on whether Philadelphia’s Black community should or should not support colonization in Africa, will be on display. And much, much more.
Whaley says the exhibit will also feature videos, audio experiences and textile interactives, including a partial recreation of James Forten’s sail-making workshop that visitors can step inside. Visitors can also try on clothing like that worn by 18th century sailors, similar to what James Forten wore as a teenage sailor during the Revolutionary War.
“The reaction of people who have seen the exhibit has been very positive,” Whaley reports. “I majored in African American studies in college and have worked at several Black institutions over the years. But to see all this information brought together under one roof is wonderful.
“Many people have not seen or heard these stories as they relate to the American Revolution,” Whaley continues. “It’s something that we’ve always known but it’s now something we’re telling as it relates to a specific family. And Black and white people alike seem amazed by it.”
This exhibit continues through Nov. 26, and is included with regular museum admission.
