Textile artist Bisa Butler was working in her studio in Jersey City, New Jersey, one day when her husband, John Butler, a DJ, played the song “The World Is Yours” by the hip-hop artist Nas. The song had a particular resonance for Butler and something clicked: “We can make of this world what we want,” she said. “The power is within us. We got to claim the power.” The message was a welcome balm for the former high school art teacher, who has found herself alarmed by the movement to stop teaching the Civil Rights Movement in some classrooms.

“Right now if you watch the news or read the wrong paper, or any paper, you can get depressed,” Butler said. “And I have been distraught. Music has been a real solace for me.”

The New York Times

