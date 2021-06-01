Inspired by conversations about race, equity and social justice, students from Parkway Northwest High School, Kipp DuBois Collegiate Academy, and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School will be releasing an original visual album titled “Flowers” Wednesday.
The project is through The Philly Sound Exchange, a local nonprofit that has city and suburban high school students collaborate on music through a social justice lens. About 50 students from the three schools worked on the project.
“The project took a whole school year to complete,” said founder of The Philly Sound Exchange Mike Schaller. “There are a lot of the visuals, lyrics and metaphors about flowers on the album.”
The students started the project by coming together weekly during Zoom meetings last fall to connect, engage in difficult conversation and produce music together. The conversations focused on identity, bias and systematic racism.
From those conversations, students would compose a 15 minute musical journey that explored their identities, struggles and shared humanity. The Philly Sound Exchange student leaders would later develop a plan to capture visuals for the music and video production.
In addition to the visual album, students from all three high schools also produced a seven episode web series titled “Growing Flowers,” which highlighted the musical journey of the collaboration. The series was released in May.
“Part of the visual album is this rotoscoping project where we had art students from the schools, tracing frames from the video, and basically turning them into cartoon flowers that are showing up throughout,” Schaller said.
“I reached out to ArtWell, which runs the art programming at Parkway Northwest and they didn’t currently have a visual art program, but they had a gardening club,” he said.
“We invited the gardening students out to be a part of the video shoot at Morris Arboretum and to explore the park because they were learning about perennials and about gardening,” Schaller added. “It was a great experience and opportunity for all of the students.”
For Parkway Northwest senior Chris Mendez, participating in the project was difficult at first due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was hard at first because there was no physical contact and everything was over Zoom and the schedule was all over the place,” Mendez said. “After going to a couple more sessions, I started loving the process and everything that was going on.”
Mendez, who wrote three songs and did some production on the album, said he wants to continue to do music in the future. He plans on attending Community College of Philadelphia.
“The three pieces I wrote are a mixture of rapping and singing,” Mendez said. “The first thing for production was one of my beats that I showed Mr. Schaller. After that, the ideas started just coming in.
“I’m definitely going to continue to do music in the future,” he added. “I’m thinking about being a manager for artists. If I learn how to market people I will not only be able to provide the best opportunities for myself, but also others.”
Jesse Mell, founder of Mad Beatz Music, said he’s proud of the way the students overcame the challenges caused by the pandemic to create the project.
“I’m proud of them because they fought through the obstacles and challenges to create something amazing,” Mell said. “They created a great project and made a statement about equity and social and racial injustice.
“They used music to express those themes and raised awareness of how we support equity and social justice within those themes,” he added. “I’m really fortunate to be able to bring my kids in and Parkway Northwest in on this great collaboration.”
Established in 2018-2019, The Philly Sound Exchange mission is to amplify students’ voices in conversations around race, equity, and social justice by providing platforms for youth from different social, economic and racial backgrounds to collaborate through the arts.
“What makes Philly Sound Exchange so special is that it gives kids in the city and the suburbs an opportunity to collaborate when they normally wouldn’t have that opportunity outside of playing each other in sports or setting up next to each other in the science fair,” Schaller said.
“I think for us to create real change, they need to be able to build together,” he added. “The fact that they have these relationships that they’ve built, to me, is amazing.”
Schaller said what he hopes people take away from the visual album is the power of the student voice.
“We not only need to listen to what students have to say, but we also need to give them opportunities to be heard,” Schaller said. “For people who will listen to this album, I just really want them to listen to what the kids are saying and to give them more opportunities to amplify their voices.”
