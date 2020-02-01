The Philadelphia Eagles may have not made it to the Big Game this year but don’t worry, there are plenty of events going on to take your mind off that.
Puppy Bowl
Root for your hometown boys in the Big Game, no I’m not talking about the Birds, I’m talking about puppies (and some kittens). This year’s Puppy Bowl features a Morris Animal Refuge dog named Coach, a 7-month-old hound mix who came to the refuge in August of 2019. He is playing on team Fluff during the game. If you want to get up close and personal with Coach, he’s scheduled to make an appearance at a Puppy Bowl watch party at South Philly’s The Devil’s Den.
During the viewing party, there will be dog- and cat-themed food items available and a portion of the proceeds from their sale will go to Morris Animal Rescue.
Horror Bowl
If puppies aren’t your thing, then head to the Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, for the Horror Bowl.
The Horror Bowl is the “fright night” equivalent to the “Big Game.” They’ll be showing three horror film favorites from genre MVP John Carpenter. Guests can enjoy “The Thing,” “Prince of Darkness” and “In the Mouth of Madness” on the big screen — plus other fun, frightfully festive stuff surprises.
Best Picture Weekend Pass
If that doesn’t sound like a frighteningly good time, you could also catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films.
Catch the Best Picture nominees at the Philadelphia Film Center (1412 Chestnut St.). The Philadelphia Film Society is showing the movies that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has nominated this year for one price with the Weekend Pass, which runs through Sunday. The Weekend Pass includes a free small popcorn each day of the event.
