It isn’t too often that one can celebrate their 99th birthday, but for William H. Harris, Ph.D., closing in on the century mark is both a blessing and a chance for friends and family to show how much they truly love this giant of a man. On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Dr. Harris received a nice surprise from his Fraternity Brothers and Hatfield Township neighbors with a drive-by birthday recognition.
Approximately forty members of the Mu Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated were led in a car caravan by Hatfield Township’s finest from both their Police and Fire Departments. Sirens blaring, lights flashing, and cars adorned with purple and gold balloons, made their way to Dr. Harris’ home in a quaint Hatfield residential community. It all went down at 11:00am, where nearby neighbors came out to make sure there wasn’t an emergency, but soon realized that the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi were coming to help celebrate this momentous birthday of one of their Fraternity Brothers, the beloved Dr. Harris.
Planning for this event began three weeks prior with a conversation between Dr. Allan Thomas (former Mu Omega Basileus) and Darryl Blackwell (Director of Public Relations) who both agreed that the Chapter should attempt to make Dr. Harris’ day a bit more special.
Additional assistance came by way of Isiah Myles, Social Action Chairman, who added this event to the Chapter’s “Project Uplift” programming which seeks to bring needed assistance to some of the older Chapter members, especially during this current Covid-19 Pandemic. The Chapter’s “QueVets” Committee (Active/Retired Military Veterans), of which Dr. Harris is a member, were represented well and American flags were supplied by QueVets Co-Chairman, Bill “Cabaret” Smith. Ms. Judy Benson, wife of David Benson, represented the Quettes (Wives & Sweethearts of Omega Men), along with Dr. Harris’ lovely wife Phyllis who was in on the surprise.
To recognize Dr. Harris’ grand birthday, Darryl Blackwell reached out to Philadelphia City Council, as well as United States Congressman Dwight Evans, who both supplied congratulatory proclamations for this event. Brother Blackwell read both the proclamations aloud to Dr. Harris and the gathering of Fraternity Brothers and neighbors. Mr. Aaron Bibro, Hatfield Township Manager, and Hatfield Police Chief William Tierney were both gracious in arranging a police and four fire truck escort that undoubtedly alerted the entire community. The Hatfield Township Board of Commissioners plans to have Dr. Harris virtually attend their upcoming March meeting in order to recognize him with a Proclamation, says Tom Zipfel (Board President of Hatfield Township).
Dr. Harris is a WWII veteran who was honored with a Purple Heart for being wounded twice in battle. Dr. Harris went to school at West Virginia State University where he was initiated into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1944 through Theta Psi Chapter. Dr. Harris later earned a Ph.D. at Penn State University and has since contributed to various organizations as an expert in organizational development. Dr. Harris also writes poetry, and in 2017 published 90yrs of his writings in a book entitled “Everyday Sunshine, Led My Way,” a tribute to his mother who he describes as his sunshine.
When asked what the secret to his long life is, Dr. Harris said, “my mother always stressed for me to ask questions and to always show gratitude, no matter how small the gesture.” The Brothers of Mu Omega Chapter will continue to praise Dr. Harris for all of his contributions to not only the Fraternity, but to the country itself. Hats off to you Dr. Harris and happy birthday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.