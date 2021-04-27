If you are just getting started with strength training, workout machines could be the best way to get started. In some cases workout machines are safer than free weights. But they are not 100% without harm. You still need to have caution. Strength training machines will build muscle, fortify tendons and ligaments, increase bone density, improve posture, boost mood and raise metabolic rate so that you burn more fat.
You should talk with your doctor before you start because depending on what the joint problem you have, resistance training may aggravate it. We strongly recommend that you have a professional show you what to include in your routine and that you get an OK from your physician before you start. If you have chronic conditions such as, congestive heart failure, hypertension, arrhythmias, angina or diabetes they must be stable before starting an exercise program.
To stimulate muscle fibers to grow and increase in strength a demand must be placed on the muscle. Resistance training does this. I usually recommend using a combination of free weights (dumbbells and barbells) and machines but when getting started using workout machine is a great way to get started.
If you’re a beginner have someone who knows what they’re doing take you through your first few workouts. Strength training can be dangerous if you don’t do the exercises correctly. Always concentrate on what you’re doing. Being careless and taking your movements for granted can cause injury. Concentrating on each repetition when you workout will also recruit more muscle fibers to do work making each repetition more efficient.
A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
Always breathe correctly during a resistance-training workout. Inhale during the relaxed phase and exhale during the actual lift. For instance, if you’re doing an arm curl (bicep curl) inhale as the weight is lowered and exhale as you lift the weight. Don’t over exaggerate your breathing this can cause dizziness.
Five exercises you need in your workout
Lat pull-down: This exercise works the latissimuus dorst (upper back) and biceps. This muscle is used for lifting and carrying. Every time you handle grocery bags you use these muscles.
Sit leaning back slightly facing the machine with your thighs under the pads to stabilize your lower body. Grip the bar with your palms wider than your shoulders facing the machine. Pull the bar to your chest.
Never pull the bar behind your head. This can injure your neck and shoulders.
Shoulder press: This exercise works the deltoids (shoulders) and triceps (back of your arm). You use these muscles every time you push something overhead. You use this muscle when you open a window.
Sit with your back against the backrest. Your palms should be shoulder width apart and facing out. Push your arms up until they are straight. Lower the bar until it’s below your chin.
Don’t over load the bar with weight. Keep an even pace. This is not an exercise that requires speed.
Chest press: This exercise works the pectorals (chest) and triceps. You also use this muscle when you push something below your shoulders. You use this muscle when you push a lawn mower.
Sit with your back against the backrest. Your hands should be at chest height with your palms facing forward. Push out until your arms are straight. Let the come back until your hands are near your chest.
Keep your back against the backrest to avoid neck and lower back pain.
Bicep curls: This exercise works the upper arm and your forearm. These muscles help you with carrying and lifting things. You also use them to open jars, handling everyday utensils and picking up your child.
Sit with your arms in front of you. Your elbows should be resting on the pads of the machine with your palms facing you. Bending your elbows bring the weight toward you. Lower the weight until your arms are straight.
This is not an exercise that requires speed either. Don’t hyperextend your elbow. If your lower back arches you should reduce the weight to prevent back strain.
Leg press: This exercise works your quadriceps (front of you leg), hamstrings (back of your thighs), inner thigh and buttocks. You use these muscles to walk, climb stairs and stabilize your body.
Sit and keep your back against the backrest place your lower leg under the cross bar. Raise your legs until they are straight. Lower your legs until they are perpendicular to the floor.
Don’t speed through this exercise. Don’t hyperextend your legs.
Exercise should be a part of everyone’s daily lifestyle, male or female.
