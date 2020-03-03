Last year almost 150 million Americans used the emergency room (ER). About half of all hospital admissions now come from ER referrals. Patients that are seen in an ER and admitted to the hospital may be getting disjointed care, medication errors, misdiagnosis and poor outcomes. People have been known to die in the ER waiting room.
To protect yourself or a loved one it’s important to be both assertive and savvy about managing your own care in the ER. Before you need an ER you should locate the best emergency rooms near your home and work. Not every hospital is equipped to handle every emergency. Some hospitals don’t have ERs. ERs are rated Level 1, 2 or 3. Those rated Level 1 are the most comprehensive trauma centers with high-tech equipment and specialists 24 hours a day. Level 2 and 3 centers can handle most kinds of emergencies, but may not be staffed with specialists on hand for some needs. You need to know what types of emergency services are available in the ERs in your community before you have an emergency. If the patient is a child try to go to a children’s hospital ER. If the ER issue is mental health try to go to a hospital that can handle mental health issues. Tell the 911 operator about your issue.
You should go to the ER if you:
Trouble breathing
Passing out, fainting
Pain in the arm or jaw
Unusual or bad headache, particularly if it started suddenly
Suddenly not able to speak, see, walk or move
Suddenly weak or drooping on one side of the body
Dizziness or weakness that does not go away
Inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes
Sudden confusion
Heavy bleeding that doesn’t stop after 10 minutes
Possible broken bone, loss of movement, particularly if the bone is pushing through the skin
Deep wound
Serious burn
Coughing or throwing up blood
Severe pain anywhere on the body
Severe allergic reaction with trouble breathing, swelling, hives
High fever with headache and stiff neck
High fever that does not get better with medicine
Throwing up or loose stools that does not stop
Poisoning or overdose of drug or alcohol
Suicidal thoughts
Seizures
Head trauma
Severe or persistent vomiting
When you get to the ER you have to be direct and to the point. The ER nurse assesses each new arrival (Triage). The sickest or most badly hurt see the doctor first. When you talk to the nurse don’t waffle or give a long-winded reason. Keep to the point. Stick to your worst symptoms. Don’t down play your discomfort. Don’t be a hero. Remember the words stabbing, sharp, numb, throbbing and burning. These words get attention. You go to the ER because of ingesting a medication or a household product you should bring the container of what was ingested. If it you seems you’ve been placed at the bottom of the waiting list make sure they don’t forget about you. Check every 20 to 30 minutes to see where you are on the list. If your condition gets worst let the nurse know.
There is no way to predict how long you’ll have to wait to be seen in the ER. If you still feel you are not getting the attention you need “go over the nurse’s head.” Ask to see a caseworker. This person is responsible for coordinating your medical care and make sure that a patient is getting what they need. That includes a nurse or a doctor. During your visit to the ER you should be treated with respect and your illness should be taken seriously.
When going to the ER it’s best to leave your children at home if possible. Grab any medical information you think you may need. Bring a list of past medical and surgical history. Bring all medications with you also. Try to stay calm.
No one will stop you from going to the ER, but you should make sure you know what emergency services are covered and what instructions you need to follow in an emergency situation for your insurance company to pay for your visit. Some plans require that you notify them within a few hours of being admitted. Make sure you have a working knowledge of your coverage.
Learn first aid and CPR. Take a mental health first aid course. This training can help make sure the patient will survive until you get to the ER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.