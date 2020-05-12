Most people with hearing loss don’t notice their loss because it happens so slowly. Hearing loss actually starts in our 20s and early 30s when we lose the ability to hear high pitches such as that of a buzzing mosquito. At age 70 about half of us have diagnosable hearing loss. Even with the high incidence of hearing loss, only about two in every five adults over the age 65 with hearing loss use a hearing aid. The number one reason they don’t wear a hearing aid is the fear that it will make them look old. The next reason is they cost too much. Hearing loss also affects one in five teens and over 2.7 million veterans. About 48 million Americans have lost some hearing.
Most people consider hearing loss a mere annoyance. Research on hearing loss suggests that we should be concerned about hearing loss and we should get treatment. Hearing loss can have some serious effects on our health.
Repeated exposure to loud noises, smoking, excessive earwax and aging are the major risk in developing hearing loss. Ear infection, trauma, some medications, recreational and occupational noises can also cause hearing loss. Normal equipment found in your home such as lawn mowers, power sanders and vacuum cleaners could contribute to hearing loss.
Some medications can impair hearing or balance. More than 200 drugs and chemicals have been known to trigger hearing loss. Some antibiotics; some chemotherapy drugs; aspirin; diuretics; a drug used to treat malaria; several drugs for erectile dysfunction; some medical issues such as chickenpox, cytomegalovirus, mumps, meningitis, sickle cell disease, syphilis, Lyme disease, diabetes, hypothyroidism, arthritis, some cancers; and exposure to secondhand smoke can cause hearing loss.
The human ear has three major areas: the outer ear, middle ear and inner ear. Sound waves enter through the outer ear causing vibrations at the eardrum. The eardrum and three small bones of the middle ear then amplify the vibrations as they travel to the inner ear. Next, the vibrations pass through fluid in a snail-shaped structure in the inner ear (cochlea). Nerve cells in the cochlea are thousands of tiny hairs that help translate sound vibrations into electrical signals that are transmitted to your brain. Your brain then turns these signals into sound.
Hearing loss is defined as one of three types: Conductive (involves outer or middle ear), sensorineural (involves inner ear) and mixed (a combination of the two). Hearing loss can happen in one ear. This is called unilateral hearing loss. Both children and adults can experience unilateral hearing loss.
Conductive hearing loss means that the vibrations are not passing through from the outer ear to the inner ear, specifically the cochlea. Ear infections can leave scar tissue, which might reduce eardrum function. Ossicles may become impaired as a result of infection, trauma or fusing in a condition known as ankylosis.
Sensorineural hearing loss is caused by dysfunction of the inner ear, the cochlea, auditory nerve or brain damage. Sensorineural hearing loss is normally due to damaged hair cells in the cochlea. As we grow older, hair cells lose some of their function and your hearing deteriorates. People
that have long-term exposure to loud noises, especially high-frequency sounds, are another common reason for hair cell damage. Damaged hair cells cannot be replaced. Researchers are looking into using stem cells to grow new hair cells.
Mixed hearing loss is a combination of conductive and sensorineural hearing loss. A long-term ear infection can damage both the eardrum and the ossicles.
Dementia is a risk factor with hearing loss. A study published in the Archives of Neurology pointed out that your risk of developing dementia was two, three and five times higher in those with mild, moderate and severe hearing loss, respectively, than those with normal hearing. While we don’t know why there is an increased risk of dementia with hearing loss, we do know that it’s possible that damage to the cells involved in hearing may be a sign that damage has also occurred to nerve cells that are responsible for cognitive functions that include memory. Hearing loss will also cause social isolation, which contributes to the risk of dementia.
Older adults with hearing loss who didn’t wear a hearing aid reported feeling sad and being depressed for two or more weeks during a one-year period than their peers that wore hearing aids according to a study from the National Council on Aging. Depression can be caused or worsen in people with hearing loss because they withdraw from social activities.
People with hearing loss are at greater risk for injury. Hearing loss puts you at risk as a pedestrian that may have trouble hearing oncoming traffic and for drivers who rely on their ability to hear to prevent collisions. It can also affect a person’s ability to hear a phone, a doorbell or a smoke and other safety alarms.
Signs and symptoms of hearing loss may include:
You frequently ask “what?” in conversations.
You have difficulty understanding words especially against background noise or in a crowd.
You have trouble hearing consonants.
You have trouble following a conversation.
You are frequently asking others to speak more slowly, clearly and loudly.
You need to turn up the volume of the television or radio.
You withdraw from conversations.
You avoid some social settings.
If you have any loss in hearing you should seek immediate medical help.
Hearing loss can be treated, but hearing cannot be restored. Your hearing loss risk can be reduced. Protecting your ears is important. You should limit the duration and intensity of your exposure to noise. In your workplace you should wear plastic earplugs or glycerin-filled earmuffs to help protect your ears from damaging noise. Wearing hearing protectors or taking breaks from the noise can protect your ears.
Get your hearing tested. If you work in a noisy environment you should get regular hearing tests. If you have hearing loss, you can take steps to prevent further loss.
You should avoid recreational activities such as riding a snowmobile, hunting, using power tools or listening to rock concerts. Any of these activities can damage your hearing over time.
