The CDC recommends using a mask as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks or raises their voice. This preventative method is called source control. This is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Clinical and laboratory studies show masks will reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another. Masks are particularly important where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain. You also have to remember people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected can spread COVID-19. We should treat ourselves and everyone else as it we are all infected. That’s why everyone should wear masks in public settings and practice social distancing. Even after we have a vaccine we will still need to wear a mask. The wearing of a mask is not going away anytime soon.
The CDC notes that wearing masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people. If wearing a mask exacerbates a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency or introduce significant safety concerns you should not wear a mask. If you can’t wear a mask you still should not put others at risk. You should stay home. The CDC recommends you should adapt alternatives whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one.
The CDC doesn’t recommend mask with valves. Remember the purpose of your masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control. Masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material. This can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others. If you wear this type of mask it will not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19.
The CDC recommendations for wearing a mask:
Wash your hands before putting on your mask
Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
Make sure you can breathe easily
The CDC does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent
The CDC recommendations for removing a mask:
Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops
Handle only by the ear loops or ties
Fold outside corners together
Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing. Your masks should be washed regularly. It is very important to always remove masks correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching a used mask
The CDC recommendations for cleaning your mask:
You can include your mask with your regular laundry
Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask
Washing by hand
Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection.
Use bleach containing 5.25% – 8.25% sodium hypochlorite. Do not use a bleach product if the percentage is not in this range or is not specified.
Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.
Ensure adequate ventilation.
Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:
5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) of 5.25%–8.25% bleach per gallon of room temperature water or
4 teaspoons of 5.25%–8.25% bleach per quart of room temperature water
Soak the mask in the bleach solution for 5 minutes
Discard the bleach solution down the drain and rinse the mask thoroughly with cool or room temperature water
Make sure to completely dry the mask after washing. If you use a dryer use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry. If you air dry your mask lay it flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the mask in direct sunlight
The CDC does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks. A face shield is primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it. Your face shield should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin. Wash your hands before and after removing your face shield and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth when removing it. If you use a disposable face shields you should only wear it for a single use and disposed of it according your manufacturer’s instructions. All reusable face shields should be cleaned and disinfected after each use according to your manufacturer’s instructions. Your face shield should be discarded if damaged. Other protective eyewear can shield your eyes such as safety glasses, trauma glasses. Protective eyewear with gaps between glasses and the face will not protect eyes from all splashes and sprays.
When manufacturer instructions for cleaning and disinfecting your face shield or productive eyewear are unavailable, the CDC recommends:
While wearing gloves, carefully wipe the inside, followed by the outside of the face shield or goggles using a clean cloth saturated with neutral detergent solution or cleaner wipe
Carefully wipe the outside of the face shield or goggles using a wipe or clean cloth saturated with EPA-registered hospital disinfectant solution
Wipe the outside of face shield or goggles with clean water or alcohol to remove residue
Fully dry (air dry or use clean absorbent towels)
Remove gloves and perform hand hygiene.
Masks are a necessity at this time in our life. Wear them for everyone’s safety.
