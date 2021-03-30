I know a lot of people during this COVID-19 outbreak went out and bought a lot of food in bulk. Having no plan on what to do with all of the food they bought. Fifty pounds of ground beef is enough for 200 servings. Twenty pounds of butter is a lot of servings. What do you do with all that bulk food you bought because of the COVID-19 pandemic? You can freeze it. But it’s not just that simple.
You can freeze almost any food. But you have to do it correctly. One of the biggest issues you have to remember that freezing food does not kill bacteria. It will render bacteria and other microbes inactive. When you remove your food from the freezer and it starts to thaw, the bacteria and other microbes will become active again and you have a risk of a food-borne illness. Most fruits except melons and most vegetables except lettuce can be frozen.
You can technically freeze almost anything, but some foods freeze better than others. The top food groups for freezing are:
Fruit
Butter
Blanched vegetables
Raw and cooked meat
Some cheeses
Milk
Unlike most vegetables you don’t have to blanch onions and bell peppers before you freeze them. For bell peppers, just remove the seeds, cut them into slices or dice them and freeze flat in a freezer-safe bag. To freeze onions just peel, dice and freeze.
To freeze broccoli and cauliflower trim off any leaves and remove the stems. Cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces and blanch for three minutes. Cool them in an ice bath and freeze flat on a baking sheet. You can freeze butternut squash and other types of winter squash. Don’t freeze uncooked winter squash. It will not taste very good after it’s frozen raw. Chop and cook winter squash in the oven or pressure cooker and allow it to cool before freezing.
The easiest way to freeze corn is off the cob, but you can freeze it whole. Select the freshest corn and remove the ears and silk. Blanch your corn for four minutes and let it cool before removing the kernels with a sharp knife.
If you’re freezing citrus for juicing, leave the peels on and cut the fruit in half before you freeze the fruit. With stone fruit, like cherries, peaches and plums, it’s best to remove the pits before freezing because the pits can cause the fruit to develop a bitter flavor in the freezer. If you want to remove the skins, blanch the fruit for 30 seconds then slice your fruit into quarters or eighths and freeze.
When freezing tomatoes remove the skins before freezing. Boil your tomatoes for 30 seconds. Their skins should easily peel off. Remove the core and freeze your tomatoes flat. You can freeze tomato sauce for up to three months in freezer-safe containers.
Dairy products can be difficult when it comes to freezing. When there’s a great sale at the store, it’s hard to resist. Can you freeze cheese? Yes and no. Freezing cheese will change the texture. Its best to use cheese that’s been frozen for cooking. Frozen cheese is perfect for use in a cheesy casserole recipe.
Blocks of mozzarella or shredded mozzarella are fine to freeze, though they tend to have a crumbly texture after freezing. Cottage cheese, along with ricotta cheese, can be frozen. Both cheeses are likely to have a grainier texture after they are thawed. Prepackaged sliced cheese can be frozen. When freezing sliced cheese you should place a piece of parchment paper in between each slice of cheese and wrap the cheese in freezer paper, tape shut and place the whole package in a freezer bag or freezer-safe container. To freeze shredded cheese, place the package in a freezer bag before putting it in the freezer. If you shred or grate the cheese yourself, place it in a freezer bag and carefully remove as much air as possible from the bag. This will help prevent freezer burn.
You can freeze raw eggs, but not in the shell. The water content in the egg will cause the shell to shatter! Some people like to separate the whites and yolks before freezing them. This will give you more flexibility in using them. You can thaw cooked eggs in the microwave, but I definitely recommend thawing raw eggs in the refrigerator. You should to use them the same day they’re thawed.
You can also freeze pasta. You can freeze just about any cooked pasta but the way you cook the noodles will make a big difference when you’re ready to eat it. Aim to cook your pasta al dente. You don’t need to freeze uncooked pasta, because it typically has a shelf life of one to two years. It likely won’t grow any mold or bacteria in your pantry. You can definitely freeze spaghetti. If your noodles are too soft or mushy, they will not survive reheating. It’s recommend you add olive oil to your long noodles while they’re hot, so they don’t clump together. Let your pasta cool completely before placing into freezer-safe bags or containers.
You can freeze bread. Bread really only lasts two or three days before it will start to go stale or starts to get moldy. When you freeze bread correctly, you can maintain its freshness for months before you use it. Wrap each loaf tightly in plastic wrap. Then wrap it in freezer paper. The double-wrap is my secret weapon for freshness. You can always keep a batch of freezer-friendly cookies on hand to satisfy a sweet craving.
