This year we started with 328,239,523 United States citizens. We lost about 273,000 to COVID-19 this year. That is about .1% of our population. That is only a small percentage of our population but no one wants to be part of that .1%. Nor than do they want any of their love ones to be a part of that .1% of dead Americans. Every year about 2,839,205 Americans die from all causes. COVID-19 has killed about 10% more Americans than normally die. Just wearing a mask could have prevented most of these deaths. Almost 10% of the U.S. population is infected with COVID-19. That means if there are 10 people in a room one of them may have the COVID-19 virus. Gyms, schools, churches, supermarkets, gun shops, bars and restaurants can be places you can become infected and take the virus home to your family when people don’t wear a mask or wear it incorrectly. A church in North Carolina was linked to 12 deaths and over 200 new cases.
I started asking people why they don’t wear a mask or why they don’t wear their mask correctly. I got a lot of pushback. At the gym nobody wanted to work out when I came to the gym. I made sure everybody not only wore a mask, I made sure they wore it over their nose. Some of the members think it’s OK to wear it under their nose while they are doing their exercise. Others think they should be able to take their mask off if they need to answer their phone during their workout. Still other think if they do cardio they don’t have to wear a mask. On the front door there is a sign that tells everyone entering the gym must wear a mask over his or her nose and under the chin. Some members asked if I work at the gym. I have been told to worry about me. They even said some things about my mother.
I have noticed that older people never change their mask. Tuesday is senior day at ShopRite. They pull them out of their pocket just before they get to the door. Most don’t fit. Most are dirty. Some have holes. Some you can even see through.
Teenagers almost never wear a mask. They don’t understand the danger they bring to their families. They hang out with their friends all day then go home to their families.
Should I just forget about it? Should I let everyone working out wear a mask any way they want? Why should I care? I know that we can control the COVID-19 infection rate with the knowledge we have now. Even if you survive a COVID-19 infection you can still have long-term health issues that will come back to haunt you. This can include heart and lung issues.
Mask wearing is a preventative method called source control. This is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Clinical and laboratory studies show masks will reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and under your chin. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another. Masks are particularly important where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain. You also have to remember people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected can spread COVID-19. We should treat ourselves and everyone else as if we are all infected. That’s why everyone should wear masks in public settings and practice social distancing. Even after we have a vaccine we will still need to wear a mask. The wearing of a mask is not going away anytime soon.
I hear a lot about COVID-19 fatigue. This virus will not allow us to become fatigued. We can’t get comfortable. We need to use all the information we have learned about this virus. The easiest is wearing a mask correctly. Mask must be worn over your nose and under your chin. Mask should be worn when you are in public all the time.
Remember the purpose of your mask is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching you and others to aid with source control. Masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material. This can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others. If you wear this type of mask it will not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19.
Masks are a necessity at this time in our life. Wear them for everyone’s safety.
