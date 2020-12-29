One in every 30 Baby Boomers has been infected with a hepatitis virus, which puts them at a higher risk for liver cancer, liver cirrhosis and liver transplants. Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. It’s commonly caused by a viral infection. There are other possible causes of hepatitis, which include autoimmune hepatitis, hepatitis that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins and alcohol. Viral hepatitis which including hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C affect your liver. Each of these viruses has different hepatitis symptoms and treatments.
Hepatitis A (HAV) is a virus that causes an acute inflammation of the liver (hepatitis) and in most cases gets better on its own. HAV can be more serious for older people. HAV is transmitted through close person-to-person contact with an infected person, sexual contact with an infected person and the ingestion of contaminated food or water. It can infect many people at once. An infected food handler at a restaurant can infect everyone who ate at the restaurant. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated there will be over 25,000 new HAV infections in 2020. There is a vaccine for HAV but no medication available at this time for treatment. HAV is best addressed through supportive treatment. HAV vaccine is usually given in two doses given 6-18 months apart depending on themanufacturer. Combination HAC-HBC vaccine is given typically in three doses given over a 6-month period.
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) can be both acute (short-term illness) and a chronic (ongoing illness). HBV is transmitted primarily through birth by an infected mother, sexual contact with an infected person, sharing contaminated needles, syringes or other injection-drug equipment. HBV is less commonly through needle-sticks or other sharp instrument injuries, organ transplantation and dialysis and interpersonal contact through sharing items such as razors or toothbrushes or contact with open sores of an infected person. Chronic infection develops in 90% of infants after acute infection at birth, 25%-50% of children newly infected at ages 1-5 years and 5% of people newly infected as adults. HBV is very common in Asia and Africa. The CDC estimated there will be over 22,000 new HBV infections in 2020. It’s also estimated there are over 800,000 people living with chronic HBV infection. All pregnant women should be tested for HBV during an early prenatal visit. People born or have parents born in regions with intermediate and high HBV rates should be tested. There is a vaccine for HBV but no medication available at this time for treatment. HBV is best addressed through supportive treatment. A person with HBV should be monitored regularly for signs of liver disease progression. HBV vaccine for infants and children is usually 3-4 doses given over a 6- to 18-month period depending on vaccine type and schedule. For adults the HBV vaccine is two doses, one month apart or three doses over a 6-month period (depending on manufacturer).
Hepatitis C virus (HCV) is almost always chronic and spreads only by blood. Hepatitis HAV and HBV can be prevented by vaccine. There is no vaccine for HCV. HCV is transmitted primarily through sharing contaminated needles, syringes or other equipment to inject drugs. HCV is less commonly transmitted through birth by an infected mother, sexual contact with an infected person, unregulated tattooing and needle-sticks or other sharp instrument injuries. Chronic infection develops in over 50% of newly infected people. The CDC estimated there will be over 50,000 new HCV infections in 2020 It’s also estimated there are over 2.4 million people living with HCV. All adults age 18 and older should get tested for HCV at least once. All pregnant women should get tested during each pregnancy. People who currently inject drugs and share needles, syringes or other drug preparation equipment should get tested periodically. Ninety percent of people with hepatitis C can be cured regardless of HCV genotype within 8-12 weeks of oral therapy.
The symptoms for all hepatitis infections can include yellowing of the skin, yellowing of your eyes, nausea, fever, loss of appetite, joint pain, clay colored stool, vomiting, dark urine and fatigue. Chronic hepatitis may have no symptoms and may last for many years. This can lead to cirrhosis of the liver. This can cause your liver to become heavily scarred and less functional.
The liver is the largest internal organ of the body and is located on the right side of the abdomen, beneath your diaphragm and is protected by the lower right ribs. It is about the size of a football. The liver is divided into two sections and needs a good blood supply. This blood comes from two sources, the portal vein which delivers blood from the gastrointestinal tract (stomach, intestine, colon) and spleen, and the hepatic artery supplies blood from the heart.
The liver has over 500 functions. It makes many of the chemicals required by the body to function normally, it breaks down and detoxifies substances in the body, and it also acts as a storage unit. Hepatocytes found in the liver are responsible for making many of the proteins in the body that are required for many functions, including blood clotting factors, and albumin, required to maintain fluid within the circulation system. The liver is also responsible for manufacturing cholesterol and triglycerides. The liver is responsible for turning glucose into glycogen that can be stored both in the liver and in the muscle cells for energy. The liver also makes bile that helps with food digestion. The liver plays an important role in detoxifying the body. It converts ammonia, a byproduct of metabolism in the body, into urea that is excreted in the urine by the kidneys. The liver also breaks down medications and drugs, including alcohol, and is responsible for breaking down insulin and other hormones in the body. The liver is also stores vitamins and chemicals that the body requires as building blocks.
To prevent getting infected with a viral hepatitis:
Get vaccinated.
Avoid interpersonal contact with someone with viral hepatitis.
Wash hands after going to the toilet and before eating.
Practice safer sex.
Don’t share fits or other equipment when injecting drugs.
Avoid blood-to-blood
contact.
Avoid backyard tattooists and piercers. Only use shops that follow proper sterile procedures.
Avoid needle-stick injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.