We all should be watching what we eat. We should know how to get the most out of our food. What about “super foods?” Are they better foods? Is the cost worth the extra cost? Are there risks with eating them?
Advertisers have gotten in on the act by using the term “about super foods” to get people to buy these foods. Sometimes they will say almost anything to get people to buy them. While we should share information about the benefits of our food we should tell the whole truth about them. There are no standard criteria of any legal definition for the term “super food.”
Kale: Kale is a slightly bitter, leafy green vegetable that’s rich in vitamin K, folic acid and calcium. One cup of kale provides 550 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin K, which is equivalent to over 680 percent of a person’s daily, needs. It also contains indole-3, a compound thought to lower cancer risk but has no clinical trials to prove the claim. Kale sounds like a get vegetable but some people should not eat too much and others should not eat kale. If you take a blood thinner, the vitamin K can interact with the drug. Kale also contains oxalates that may contribute to kidney stones and raw kale can act as a goitrogen. A goitrogen can reduce thyroid function. Kale when eaten raw can cause intestinal gas and bloating in some people. If you are on blood thinners, have hypothyroidism had oxalate kidney stones you should not consume concentrated juiced kale. Cooking kale does deactivate some of its goitrogenic properties. You may be able to enjoy a couple of servings of cooked kale a week. For most healthy people one serving of kale should be OK. Kale is third on the list of fruits and vegetables most at risk of contamination with pesticides. People should wash kale thoroughly before using it. Remember there are other vegetables that give you good nutrition.
Goji berries: Goji berries are red, have a sweet and slightly sour taste. They often come in dried form, like raisins. Goji berries are a good source of vitamin C and A, fiber, iron and zinc. The also contain all eight essential amino acids and 10% of your protein needs for a day. You should talk to your doctor before you start eating goji berries. Goji berries can interact with some medications. You should avoid eating goji berries if you are using blood thinners, take diabetic or blood pressure medications. Some scientist concern they might cause the uterus to contract. You should talk to your doctor or healthcare provider about adding goji berries to your diet if pregnant. One-fourth cup of goji berries gives you 340 % of your intake for vitamin A. You should limit how much you eat to reduce the risk of vitamin A toxicity. Most studies on goji berries are poorly designed and have inconclusive and insignificant results. More study is needed to confirm the health benefits of goji berries. Goji berries are more expensive than other berries. If you’re looking for other foods that offer similar nutritional value, strawberries, raspberries, cranberries, grapes and blueberries are less expensive and a good alternative.
Chia seeds: are a tiny black seeds from the plant Salvia hispanica that is related to mint. A one-ounce serving of chia seeds contain fiber and protein. It supply you with 18% of the calcium, 30% of the manganese, 30% of the magnesium and 27% of the phosphorus needed in your daily diet. Chia seeds also contain zinc, vitamin B3 (niacin), potassium, vitamin B1 (thiamine) and vitamin B2.
Chia seeds are safe for most people but they may cause an increased risk of choking. You eat them carefully, especially if you have difficulty swallowing. The risk is increased because dry chia seeds swell up and absorb about 10–12 times their weight in liquid when they are exposed to water. Chia seeds can easily swell up and become lodged in the throat. To reduce some risk soak chia seeds for at least 5–10 minutes before you eat them. People with difficulty swallowing should exercise extra caution when eating chia seeds.
Quinoa: Quinoa is a yellowish pod that is the seed of a plant called Chenopodium quinoa, which is a native to Peru and related to beets, chard and spinach. There are 1,800 types of quinoa. Quinoa seeds can be black, red, white, purple, pink, yellow, gray, orange, green or yellow. In the United States, white and red quinoa is commonly available. The white quinoa is said to be more flavorful but the red contains more nutrients. Quinoa is naturally gluten-free. One cup of cooked quinoa contains 21 percent of the recommended daily intake of fiber. Quinoa is a good source of protein, fiber, iron, copper, thiamin, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin B6.
Eating too much quinoa can cause an overload of potentially gut-irritating compounds. Those gut-irritating compounds may cause stomachaches, itchy skin, hives, and other common symptoms of food allergies. The seed and its coating contain the compound saponin, which could cause these issues.
A good diet is one that is mostly plant-based, that includes a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthful animal products. Foods labeled “super foods” may be a great addition to your health but you should understand the nutritional value of all the foods you eat.
Remember, you have to do a little work to make sure you get the most out of your food.
