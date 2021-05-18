I have been asking myself why do people always want to smoke a cigar when they have a happy moment. Women lite up when the have a girl’s night out. Even the women that don’t smoke smoked a cigar. Men want to light up when they go to a gentleman’s club. I was at a wedding when all of the males got up after dinner the night before the wedding to go smoke a cigar. I was not invited. That was a good thing. I would not have gone with them anyway. Cigars are just as dangerous as cigarettes. Even if you only do it on special occasions you are still playing Russian roulette with your health.
The Centers for Disease Control define a cigar as a roll of tobacco wrapped in leaf tobacco or in a substance that contains tobacco. Cigarettes are defined as a roll of tobacco wrapped in paper or in a substance that does not contain tobacco. The three major types of cigars sold in the United States are large cigars, cigarillos and little cigars.
Cigar smoking in the United States had been a behavior of older men, but the industry’s increased marketing of these products to targeted groups in the 1990s increased the use among all age groups.
A large cigar usually contains at least one-half ounce of aged, fermented tobacco and usually takes 1 to 2 hours to smoke. This product makes up about 85% of the market. Cigarillos are about 3 to 4 inches and narrow cigars that typically contain 3 grams of tobacco and usually don’t have a filter. This product makes up about 10% of the market. A small cigar is about the same size of a cigarette and includes a filter. This product makes up about 5% of the market. Eight percent of the African American population smokes cigars.
Smoking any tobacco product releases nicotine and over 1,200 other toxic compounds into the bloodstream. Once these substances damage the lining of the arterial walls cholesterol and triglycerides can easily build up, slowing blood flow. Smoking tobacco products also contributes to the formation of blood clots and reduces the HDLs (good cholesterol) and increases blood pressure and heart rate.
The carbon monoxide from cigar smoke combines with the hemoglobin in the blood much faster than oxygen. This decreases the capacity for oxygen transport in the blood. Oxygen in the blood transports nutrients to the cells and energy needed for the cells to do the work of maintenance and repair.
These factors cause the cardio respiratory system to work less efficiently. Over time this continuous abuse causes the system to deteriorate, which leads to disease.
Cigars or any tobacco product is perhaps the only legal product whose advertised and intended use will harm the body, cause cancer and kill the user and all those around them. Any amount of smoke is dangerous. This year more than 500,000 Americans will die of cancer. Of these cancer deaths, 180,000 will be caused by the use of tobacco. Exposure to secondhand and thirdhand smoke, also called environmental tobacco smoke (ETS) or passive smoke, annually causes an estimated 60,000 deaths among nonsmoking American adults. Of those deaths, 4,000 are from lung cancer and 45,000 deaths are from cardiovascular disease. Each year secondhand smoke is responsible for 30,000 new asthma cases, up to 1 million cases of aggravated asthma, and up to 300,000 cases of bronchitis and pneumonia in toddlers, of which 15,000 of these toddlers will require hospitalization.
ETS occurs when nonsmokers breathe in other people’s tobacco smoke. This includes direct smoke, smoke that is drawn through a cigarette mouthpiece, pipe or cigar and then exhaled into the air by smokers, and the smoke that comes directly from burning tobacco. ETS contains the same harmful chemicals as the smoke that smokers inhale. Direct smoke is even more dangerous because it is formed at lower temperatures and gives off even larger amounts of some cancer-causing substances.
ETS also affects nonsmokers by causing eye irritation, headaches, nausea and dizziness. Children of parents who smoke are more likely to suffer from pneumonia, bronchitis, ear infections, coughing, wheezing, increased mucus production and asthma. Several studies have also shown a link between smoking parents and SIDS. Children of smoking parents have a greater chance of dying of SIDS.
Can you develop cancer from smelling smoke odors on clothing or being in a room where people have been smoking? There is no medical research about the cancer-causing effects of tobacco odors, but the medical research shows that the particles that make up secondhand tobacco smoke can attach itself to the hair, clothing and other surfaces. Any amount of smoke is dangerous and will cause health problems.
Almost half (46.8%) of Black nonsmokers in the United States are exposed to smoke or smoke residuals. Tobacco smoke exposure is higher among people with low incomes. Two out of every five (43.2%) nonsmokers who lived below the poverty level were exposed to smoke residuals. This means if you are Black and below the poverty line you are almost assured you will be exposed to “thirdhand” smoke.
If you smokem quit. An easy plan to follow to help quit tobacco products is the “6 D’s” plan recommended by smokers, cancer experts and me:
1. Deep breathing
Take a deep breath, in through your nose.
Hold the breath for a count of 4.
Then breathe out slowly, through your mouth
Repeat these steps 4 or 5 times, or until you feel calm.
To make sure you are breathing deeply, place your hands on your stomach. You should feel your stomach rise as you breathe in.
2. Drink water
Try to drink eight glasses a day.
3. Do something else
Play basketball. Chew some gum. Listen to your favorite music. Work a crossword puzzle. Look at a magazine. Read the Bible. Keeping busy with other things will keep your mind off smoking.
4. Discussion with a friend or family member
Talking about things can help you to feel better.
5. Delay
Don’t reach for that cigarette of cigar right away. Count to 100 or 200. Think pleasant thoughts. Remember, the urge to smoke will pass in 3 to 5 minutes, whether you smoke or not.
6. Don’t get trapped into smoking
Don’t let peer pressure make you feel you need to go along with the group. You would not shoot yourself in the head every time you are having a good time.
