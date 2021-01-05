Having a glass of wine or a cigar might seem like a good way to cope with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for some people, too much alcohol or use of tobacco products is making the ongoing health crisis worse. Alcohol and smoking use has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic according to a study published in JAMA. Smoking and drinking is a way for some people to cope with stress. This pandemic has been very stressful. With around-the-clock coverage online, TV, radio and conversation there is no relief from the exposure to COVID-19 stressful information. Alcohol abuse and alcoholism cuts across gender, race and nationality. Fourteen million people in the United States or 1 in every 13 adults abuse alcohol or are alcoholic. More men than women are alcohol dependent or have alcohol problems. Alcohol problems are highest among young adults ages 18-29 and lowest among adults ages 65 and older. In the United States 1 in 4 people smoke. According to the Surgeon General’s Report “Nearly 40% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults smoke cigarettes, compared with 25% of adults in the overall U.S. population. They are more likely than any other racial/ethnic minority group to smoke tobacco or use smokeless tobacco.” The Surgeon General’s Report also stated, ”Smoking is associated with depression, psychological stress and environmental factors such as peers who smoke and tobacco marketing practices.” In early April, 16% of all adults said they were drinking more during the pandemic, with higher rates among younger adults. One in 4 millennials and nearly 1 in 5 Gen Xers said they had upped their alcohol intake.
We know that COVID-19 has increased depression, anxiety, loneliness and physical isolation. All of these issues will help increase both smoking and drinking.
The following steps may be helpful in getting a handle on an increased drinking and smoking:
Get professional help. You can do it yourself but 90% of the people that try don’t succeed. There are a lot of groups that can help. According to the American Cancer Society each year millions of Americans attempt to stop smoking and need advice and counseling that may improve their likelihood of success. Get information in advance about treatment options in your community. With the help of a health care professional, some families join with other relatives and friends to confront an alcoholic as a group. This approach should only be tried under the guidance of a health care professional that is experienced in this kind of group intervention. If the person is willing to get help, call immediately for an appointment with a treatment counselor.
Practice relaxation techniques. Coping with a craving to smoke or use tobacco can be very stressful. In the past, smoking may have been your way to deal with stress. Take the edge off your stress by practicing relaxation techniques. These include deep-breathing exercises, muscle relaxation, yoga, visualization, hypnosis and massage.
Stop all “cover ups.” Family members often make excuses to others or try to protect the alcoholic from the results of his or her drinking. It is important to stop covering for the alcoholic so that he or she experiences the full consequences of drinking.
Time your intervention. The best time to talk to the drinker is shortly after an alcohol-related problem has occurred — like a serious family argument or an accident. Choose a time when he or she is sober, both of you are fairly calm, and you have a chance to talk in private.
Be specific. Tell the family member that you are worried about his or her drinking. Use examples of the ways in which the drinking has caused problems, including the most recent incident.
State the results. Explain to the drinker what you will do if he or she doesn’t go for help — not to punish the drinker, but to protect yourself from his or her problems. What you say may range from refusing to go with the person to any social activity where alcohol will be served, to moving out of the house. Do not make any threats you are not prepared to carry out.
Call on a friend. If the family member still refuses to get help, ask a friend to talk with him or her using the steps just described. A friend who is a recovering alcoholic may be particularly persuasive, but any person who is caring and nonjudgmental may help. The intervention of more than one person, more than one time, is often necessary to coax an alcoholic to seek help.
Chew on it. Give your mouth something to do other than smoking. Chew on sugarless gum or hard candy. Munch on something crunchy and satisfying like raw carrots, celery, nuts or sunflower seeds.
Get support. It is important to remember that you are not alone. Support groups offered in most communities include Al-Anon, which holds regular meetings for spouses and other significant adults in an alcoholic’s life, and Alateen, which is geared toward children of alcoholics. These groups help family members understand that they are not responsible for an alcoholic’s drinking and that they need to take steps to take care of themselves, regardless of whether the alcoholic family member chooses to get help.
Go online. Join an online stop smoking program. Or read a quitter’s blog and post encouraging thoughts for someone else who might be struggling with cravings. Learn from the way others have handled their tobacco cravings.
Get physical. Physical activity can help distract you from tobacco cravings and reduce the intensity of cravings. Just 30 minutes of moderate physical activity can make a craving go away. Get out for a walk or jog. If you’re stuck at home or the office, try squats, deep knee bends, push-ups, running in place, or walking up and down a set of stairs a few times. If physical activity doesn’t interest you, try prayer, needlework, woodwork or journaling. Or do chores for distraction, such as vacuuming or filing paperwork.
Remember the benefits of quitting. Write down or say out loud the reasons you want to stop smoking and resist cravings. These might include feeling better, getting healthier, sparing your loved ones from secondhand smoke or saving money. And if you’re a closet smoker, you may save hours of time since you no longer have to spend time trying to creatively conceal your habit.
