A number of my friends have suffered with shingles. I saw firsthand the pain they had to endure. I never want to endure that kind of discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. Shingles can occur anywhere on your body, but it most often appears as a single stripe of blisters that wraps around either the left or the right side of your torso. Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox.
Most people associate shingles with a rash, but before the rash appears, people will often have pain, itching or tingling in the area where it will develop. Your symptoms will happen several days before the rash appears.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the rash occurs in a single stripe around either the left or the right side of the body. In other cases, the rash can develop on one side of your face. Shingles on your face can affect your eyes and cause vision loss. In rare cases in people with weakened immune systems, the rash may be more widespread on the body and look similar to a chickenpox rash.
Symptoms of shingles can include:
Fever
Headache
Chills
Upset stomach
Many people think that shingles is just a rash, so they wait for it to go away like poison ivy or sunburn. That would be a big mistake. If you think you have shingles, action is needed immediately. Shingles is a neurological emergency. The center of the infection is deep inside your body, within sensory nerve cells close to your spinal cord or brain. In some cases the infection can spread into your spinal cord or brain and can cause myelitis, pneumonia, encephalitis, stroke, spinal cord injury, sepsis and bacterial infections.
A study published in the journal Neurology found that the risk of having a stroke increases by 74% if you had shingles before age 40. Shingles can also cause vision loss, hearing loss and balance problems. The most common complication of shingles is post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), where the pain persists after the rash heals. Shingles pain can be intense. From all that I’ve read women say it can be like childbirth. The pain should decrease with time. It can take months or even years. Some people never have an end to their pain. The nerve damage that causes pain can lead to intense itching. This is called post-herpetic itch. The itch is treatable with medication. The medications have side effects that make them unpleasant to use.
The herpes zoster is a virus in the herpes virus family, which causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults. The herpes zoster is not sexually transmitted. You cannot get shingles from a person that is infected with shingles. You can get chickenpox from someone who has shingles but only if you have never had chickenpox or never received the chickenpox vaccine. You are contagious with shingles until your last blister has scabbed over which usually occurs in about 10 to 14 days. Anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk for getting shingles.
You can unintentionally spread the virus to people that have never had chickenpox. If you’re in contact with a person with shingles, you should avoid directly touching their rash. You should avoid touching their clothes, bedding, towels or anything else that might have touched their rash.
Having shingles will boost your immune system and offer some protection against a rapid recurrence. That boost in your immune system can weaken with time, which can make you vulnerable to shingles again. While it is possible to have shingles more than once, but it’s very rare to get it more than twice. It’s not known why the shingles virus is reactivated at a later stage in life but most cases are thought to be caused by having a lowered immune system.
The best way to avoid shingles is to get vaccinated. A vaccine helps your body create a strong defense against shingles. People over 60 that get vaccinated for shingles reduce their risk for developing shingles by 50% and getting persistent pain of PHN by over 60%. The shingle vaccine is even more effective with people between 50 and 60. The vaccine reduces their risk by 70%. Vaccines can be a single dose or require more doses. If you don’t receive your second dose within the recommended window after your first dose, you do not need to restart the series. You should receive the second dose as close to this time frame as possible. For best results it’s important that you complete the vaccine series.
This vaccine can give you some temporary side effects. Most side effects include a sore arm with mild or moderate pain after getting a shingles vaccine. Redness and swelling where they got the shot may also occur. Some people felt tired, had muscle pain, a headache, shivering, fever, stomach pain or nausea. One out of 6 people who got a shingles vaccine experienced side effects that prevented them from doing regular activities. Most symptoms go away on their own in about 2 to 3 days. Shingles vaccine side effects were more common in younger people. Shingles vaccines don’t contain thimerosal (a preservative containing mercury).
If you use an over-the-counter drug for pain that does not do the job in stopping your pain, you should ask your doctor for a prescription strength medication. You have to remember that your pain medication should be managed with your doctor.
