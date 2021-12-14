There’s a myth that cooking vegetables destroys nutrients and enzymes. Recent studies show that raw is not always best. Getting the best out of your vegetables depends on the vegetable and your cooking method. Some of your vegetable’s micronutrients are heat sensitive and can be destroyed while others you only you get the most nutrients only if they are cooked. Some nutrients in vegetables are bound in their cell walls. Cooking them breaks down those walls, releasing the nutrients and them making it easier for your body to absorb. Still others need cooking because they could harm you if they are not cooked.
Vegetables are carbohydrates. The primary function of carbohydrates is to supply energy to all the cells in your body. In the body, carbohydrates are broken down into smaller of sugar molecules, such as glucose and fructose. Your small intestine absorbs these sugar molecules. From your intestines they enter the bloodstream and travel to the liver. Your liver converts these sugars into glucose, which is carried through the bloodstream accompanied by insulin. Your glucose is converted into energy for basic body functioning and physical activity. If the glucose is not needed immediately for energy, your body will store up to 2,000 calories of it in your liver and muscles in the form of glycogen. When your glycogen stores are full, the remaining carbohydrates are stored as fat. If you don’t ingest enough carbohydrates, your body will use protein for fuel. This is can be a problem because your body needs protein to make muscles and build bone. When your body uses protein instead of carbohydrates for fuel it puts stress on the kidneys. This can lead to the passage of painful byproducts such as urea and ammonia in the urine. Sixty percent of the calories you eat every day should come from carbohydrates. To calculate how many carbohydrates you need, multiply the number of calories you need by .6. That means, if you need 2,000 calories per day, 2,000 multiplied by .6 = 1,200. You need 1,200 calories from carbohydrates. There are 4 calories in a gram of carbohydrate. Divide 1,200 calories by 4 = 300 grams.
Best cooked
Tomatoes will lose a lot of vitamin C when you cook them. But cooked tomatoes have significantly higher levels of lycopene than raw ones, because the heat helps to break down the thick cell walls, which contain a number of other important nutrients. Lycopene has been linked to a lower risk of numerous chronic diseases, like cardiovascular disease and cancer.
You should cook your spinach. If you steam your spinach you reduce the vegetable’s oxalic acid. Oxalic acid interferes with your body’s absorption of iron and calcium. Cooked spinach ensures that it retains its levels of folate acid, which reduces your risk of several types of cancer. Cooked spinach has more calcium, magnesium, and iron.
Mushrooms, which are technically fungi, contain antioxidants. Cooking mushrooms enhances their overall antioxidant levels. Cooked mushrooms also have higher levels of potassium, niacin, and zinc than raw ones. Heat will get destroy the agaritine found in mushrooms. Agaritine is a potentially cancer-causing substance.
Celery is healthier when it’s cooked. The antioxidant levels only increased during certain cooking methods that include microwaving, pressure-cooking, griddling, frying, and baking. When you boiled, celery it will lose 14% of its antioxidant activity.
Cook your carrots. Carrots contain beta-carotene which is a substance your body converts to vitamin A. Vitamin A supports bone growth, enhancing your vision and keeps your immune system working at it’s max. Cooking this vegetable increases beta-carotene levels. Cooking your carrots with the skins on can triple its overall antioxidant power. Frying carrots will reduce carotenoid levels by 13 percent. Studies also found that you get much higher levels of phytonutrients in cooked carrots. Microwaving is an excellent cooking method.
Green beans are healthier when cooked according to nurtritional studies Green beans have higher levels of antioxidants when they are baked, microwaved, griddled or even fried. When they’re boiled or pressure-cooked you lose nutrients.
Kale is a cruciferous vegetable. This cruciferous veggie is better when it’s cooked. Raw kale contains isothiocyanates, which prevent the body from using the iodine it needs for the thyroid. When cooked isothiocyanates are deactivated. It’s recommends you lightly steam your kale, which will help you to avoid this issue while minimizing antioxidant loss.
Most people cook their eggplant. Studies show that steaming eggplant allows its components to bind together with bile acids, allowing the liver to easily break down cholesterol and reduce its presence in the bloodstream. Not all cooking methods are best when it comes to eggplant. Grilling eggplant retains higher amounts of chlorogenic acid, which slows down the release of glucose into the bloodstream. This will potentially lower your blood pressure and your risk of diabetes. When boiling eggplant it will retain more of the antioxidant delphinidin. Raw eggplant contains the toxin solanine. Don’t be alarmed, you would need to eat a lot to have it effect you gastrointestinally.
Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous veggie and you should cook it. This cruciferous veggie produces indole, which is a compound that’s has been found to kill precancerous cells when it’s cooked. Cooked Brussels sprouts also causes the glucosinolates to break down into compounds that have cancer-fighting capabilities, according to Harvard Health. Some of the sugars found in raw Brussels sprouts can prove difficult to digest. Cooking helps you to avoid bloating and gas.
Potatoes, asparagus and artichokes are a few more vegetables that need to be cooked. The nutritional levels are increased in all three when cooked. The heat also reduces the adverse affect eating them raw will cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.