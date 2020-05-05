The COVID-19 virus is very dangerous but equally dangerous is the amount of misinformation that is spreading everywhere. You should never rely on questionable information. Questionable information can put you at a greater risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus and spreading it to your family, friends and neighbors.
Test your knowledge
1. Do most people who get the COVID-19 virus get very sick or die?
2. Can you always tell when someone has the COVID-19 virus?
3. Are people living with HIV more likely to get seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus?
4. Can the COVID-19 virus spread in warm, sunny weather?
5. Will drinking lots of hot drinks stop you from developing an illness from the COVID-19 virus?
6. Can chloroquine phosphate and hydroxchloroquine cure the body of the COVID-19 virus?
7. Will cleaning your hands and body with strong disinfectants the best way to protect you from the COVID-19 virus?
8. Can mosquitoes spread the COVID-19 virus?
9. Is the COVID-19 virus no worse than the seasonal flu?
10. Can the COVID-19 virus only be spread through the air, when people cough or sneeze?
11. Can the COVID-19 virus be spread through swimming pools and hot tubs?
12. Will drinking a lot of water and gargling with warm water and salt or vinegar eliminate the COVID-19 virus from your body?
13. Can you boost your immune system and lower your risk of getting the COVID-19 virus if you eat sweet potatoes, take vitamins and supplements, or take colloidal silver?
14. Can you get the COVID-19 virus from products shipped from China?
15. Does handwashing only kill the COVID-19 virus if the water is hot?
The Answers
FACT #1: Most people who get the COVID-19 virus will develop a mild form of the illness and recover without needing any medical care. Eight out of every 10 people with the COVID-19 virus will have mild symptoms. One in six people will become severely ill and need hospital care. About 1 in 100 people who get the COVID-19 virus will die.
FACT #2: No, the COVID-19 virus can be in your body for up to 14 days before you have symptoms. Some people will develop a mild case of COVID-19 and may not notice that anything is wrong. Knowing this is important because everyone following government advice of handwashing, using tissues to catch coughs and sneezes, and avoiding crowds will help stop the spread of the virus.
FACT: #3 If you’re living with HIV and on treatment, there’s no evidence that you are at a higher risk of developing more serious COVID-19 virus symptoms. Your treatment will keep your immune system strong enough for your body to be able to deal with infections. If you think you may have been exposed to HIV, you need to get tested so you can start treatment.
FACT #4: The COVID-19 virus can survive temperatures higher than 75F. You can contract the COVID-19 virus no matter how sunny or warm it is. Getting out into the sunshine is still a good idea because it helps your body produce vitamin D, which helps to strengthen your immune system.
FACT #5: No drink hot or cold will protect you from the COVID-19 virus or cure the illness. There is also a claim that if people drink cold water their lungs will become fibrotic and the COVID-19 virus will be unable to affect your lungs. There’s no evidence at all to support this claim, either. Drinking lots of liquids and getting enough rest will help you manage your symptoms.
FACT #6: There is no proven cure for the COVID-19 virus. Most people will recover on their own without needing medical care. If you think you have the COVID-19 virus and you are having difficulty breathing you should contact your doctor.
FACT #7: Don’t use strong disinfectants to clean your body. Washing your hands thoroughly with mild soap and water or rubbing a 70% alcohol-based sanitizer on them will kill the COVID-19 virus. Using strong chemicals on your skin can be dangerous.
FACT #8: Mosquitoes transmit disease by sucking the blood of an infected person and transferring that infected blood to someone else. The COVID-19 virus doesn’t stay in your blood long enough to be a threat to be transmitted by mosquitoes.
FACT #9: The COVID-19 virus transmits more rapidly than most seasonal flu viruses. The seasonal flu mortality rate is 0.1%. The mortality of the COVID-19 virus is about 1.0%. The COVID-19 virus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.
FACT #10: Most scientists believe that the COVID-19 virus can be spread not just from an infected person coughing or sneezing but also from merely talking or breathing. The COVID-19
virus can remain viable on surfaces for variable periods from a few hours on cloth to up to two or three days for hard surfaces like stainless steel and certain types of plastic.
FACT #11: There is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection with chlorine and bromine of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the COVID-19 virus.
FACT #12: The COVID-19 virus remains in the throat for four days, causing sore throat and coughing before it reaches the lungs. Gargling with warm water may make it feel better but it has no direct effect on the virus.
FACT #13: There is no evidence that you can boost your immune system by eating sweet potatoes, taking specific vitamins or supplements or ingesting silver.
FACT #14: The CDC has not found any evidence to suggest that animals or animal products imported from China pose a risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus in the United States. While it may be possible that a person can get the COVID-19 virus by touching a surface or object that has the viral particles on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes, there has been no evidence to support this as the main way the virus spreads. The COVID-19 virus may live on surfaces for up to nine days. There has not been any data on the transmissibility of the COVID-19 virus from contaminated surfaces to hands. However, it could be shown with influenza A virus that contact of five seconds can transfer 31.6% of the viral load to the hands.
FACT #15: Washing your hands with hot water isn’t any more effective than with cold water. Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is recommended as one of the best ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but the temperature of the water doesn’t matter. When washing your hands with soap and water, it’s the mechanical scrubbing action that cleans your hands. You have to be sure you wash at least 20 seconds and completely dry your hands.
Don’t take everything you read or hear as true when it comes to your health no matter what the source. Ask yourself these two questions when trying to evaluate information:
1. Do I believe the information just because I want to believe it?
Be objective, know what’s being explained. Lead with your head, not your heart.
2. Do the experts agree?
Experts do disagree but some of them should support the new information.
If you still can’t make heads or tails out of it ask me, Vince. If I don’t know the answer I’ll try to find it for you.
