The message has been the same when we talk about cholesterol “You have to lower your cholesterol.” What happens when your cholesterol gets very low? Is low cholesterol always good? Low cholesterol carries its own health risk. If you reduce your cholesterol too much it can impair your body’s immune system response and increase susceptibility to infection and even cancer. Low cholesterol levels have also been known to increase your risk of depression, anxiety and hemorrhagic stroke. Pregnant women with low cholesterol levels are more at risk for preterm birth and low birth weight. Having low cholesterol levels may mean you have another medical condition that needs attention. This can include like hyperthyroidism, malnutrition, pernicious anemia and sepsis.
Cholesterol is a soft, yellowish, waxy material. It’s found in every cell in our body and it’s essential for our cells to function properly. Cholesterol comes from two sources. Your body makes all the cholesterol you need. The other source of cholesterol comes from the fat in your foods from animals. Meat, pork, fish, poultry and full-fat dairy products contain dietary fat. These foods are high in saturated fat. These fats cause your liver to make more cholesterol than it otherwise would. This added production means they go from a normal cholesterol level to one that’s unhealthy. You should note that about half of all heart attacks occur in people that have normal cholesterol levels.
Both LDLs and HDLs play a role in our health. Cholesterol and triglycerides are transported by lipoproteins to the body’s tissues, where they reinforce cell membranes and aid in the synthesis of hormones and other needed substance for your body. After these useful lips are stripped away from the transporting lipoproteins, the leftover portion is known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) What we know now is that unwanted cholesterol is removed from the arteries through a process known as reverse cholesterol transport.
A blood test is the only way to know your cholesterol levels.
Results of your blood test will come in the forms of numbers. The numbers by themselves are not enough to predict your risk of heart problems or to determine what you need to do to lower that risk. They are part of a larger equation that includes your age, your blood pressure, your smoking status, your use of blood pressure medicines and your body’s ability to get rid of your excess LDLs. Most studies suggest you should not reduce your LDL cholesterol below 100mg/dL and your total cholesterol below 160mg/dL. This is especially true for seniors who are more susceptible to infections.
While controlling your total cholesterol is important the size of your cholesterol particles is the real key to your cardiovascular health. Your low cholesterol may be caused by your diet or physical condition. To treat low cholesterol you should get your cholesterol number and particle size. If you think your mental health is affected you should get a mental health evaluation. Check with a nutritionist to evaluate your diet. Lifestyle changes may be needed to treat your low cholesterol.
Exercise is another key to controlling your cholesterol numbers. You’ll need to do both aerobic and strength building exercises.
Aerobic exercise primarily works the heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic workouts will also help you burn body fat if you do 30 minutes or more of continuous movement. It takes your body 20 minutes to switch to the fat burning stage during a workout. Try to get in at least 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise 5 to 6 times a week. Try to keep your aerobic workout under 60 minutes. This way you won’t overdo it and you’ll decrease your risk of injury due to repetitive stress. Thirty to 45 minutes is ideal, but you may have to start below 10 minutes and increase your workout time gradually.
Some examples of aerobic exercise include 30 minutes or more of brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, swimming, walking in a pool, aerobic dance and jumping rope. If you’re trying to lose weight, aerobic workouts with good eating habits will help you see results within a few weeks. To get started with a walking or jogging program, start with 10 minutes. Add two minutes each week until you reach 30 to 45 minutes.
You also need to do some toning and strength building exercises for a totally fit body. Calisthenics, resistance training with weights or machines will strengthen and tone your body. Weight training for teens is a good way to help strengthen and shape the body, but there are some exercises you should avoid. If you’re under 18, you should never do heavy weight bearing exercises such as deadlifts, behind the neck presses, bent lateral raises, clean and jerk, standing toe raises and squats with weights on the back. These exercises place too much stress on the spine and joint areas because your bones are still growing and not completely fused. Your bones are not completely fused until about age 18.
If you’ve never exercised before, find a beginner exercise group. A professional can help you get started. If you want to give it a try on your own, start a walking program. Walk every other day. Do calisthenic exercises on the day you don’t walk. Do at least one exercise for each body part. Start your program slowly and be consistent. Keep a diary to keep track of your progress. After a few months, you may want to get into weight training.
Cholesterol screening is very important, but there are a few things that can affect the accuracy of your test.
Your position before you take your test will affect your levels. You should sit down before you take your test. Prolonged standing prior to the test can elevates total cholesterol levels an average of 10%. You should be seated at least 5 to 15 minutes before having your blood drawn.
Don’t do strenuous exercise for 24 hours because exercise will elevate your HDLs. This will cause an artificially elevated HDL level in your test results.
Alcoholic beverages will elevate HDL, cholesterol and triglycerides giving you inaccurate test results. To be safe you should not drink alcoholic beverages 24 hours before you take your test.
You don’t have to fast before you take your test and you don’t want to change your diet. The object of your cholesterol test is to test typical cholesterol levels. Changing your diet before the test will not give a true indication of your normal levels.
Pregnancy can also affect your cholesterol levels, especially after the first trimester. We can’t tell you not to have a baby, but we would suggest holding off on having a cholesterol test until three months after giving birth.
So, get your LDL and HDL levels when checking your cholesterol levels.
For more information on Heart Disease and cholesterol contact The American Heart Association at www.heart.org or 800-242-8721.
