During 2019 there were about 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. If you were one of those people that were told you had cancer, much of your medical fate will depend on how advanced the malignancy was when it was diagnosed. Cancer can start anywhere in your body. It starts when your cells grow out of control and crowd out normal cells. This will make it hard for your body to work the way it should.
When cancer is diagnosed early before the abnormal cells multiply and spread, your odds of defeating the disease will improve greatly. Cancer is not an easy disease to detect. Most times you don’t feel any pain and cancer mimics a lot of common noncancerous conditions. Most people ignore red flags that could help them get an early diagnosis.
For your best possible chance of beating cancer you should be alert for subtle symptoms. Here are nine possible cancer symptoms that you should never over look:
1. Difficulty swallowingYou should be mindful if when you swallow you have an uncomfortable or painful experience of food getting stuck high in your esophagus or in the middle of your upper chest.
It may be cancer if you have this sensation most of the time you eat. A difficulty swallowing is common in people that have esophageal and stomach cancer. This may be a sign that a tumor is obstructing your esophagus or that inflammation and scarring have narrowed the opening. Inflammation can be a precursor to cancer. People sometimes adjust the way they eat to reduce the discomfort. Don’t adjust see your doctor.
2. Excessive bleeding, unexplained bruising
Leukemia can cause a shortage of blood platelets which help in the clotting of your blood, which can result in easy and excessive, bleeding and unexplained bruising. Normally if you get cut the bleeding will stop after you apply direct pressure. It may be cancer if you have an unusual number of unexplained nosebleeds and develop unexplained bruises that are painful to your touch. These bruises are usually dark purple and can be the size of your fist. Any bleeding should take you to the doctor.
3. Exhaustion
We all get tired for any number of reasons. Extreme exhaustion is not normal. It may be cancer if the exhaustion is overwhelming and debilitating and it feels like the flu. We sometime see exhaustion as something related to depression. The key difference between depression and exhaustion and cancer and exhaustion is that the cancer patient has the will to be active but doesn’t have the physical ability to do anything. See your doctor when you have extreme exhaustion.
4. Fever and night sweatsCancer can cause an unusual amount of chemical actions as your body ramps up your immune system to fight cancer. A fever is one of the indicators your body is fighting an illness. You may have cancer if you have a fever over 100 F that comes and goes over a period of days and weeks. Cancer-related fevers occur most often at night and are accompanied with drenching night sweats. If you have this combination see your doctor.
5. Lumps
If you get any new, firm or painless lump that grows in size or is bigger than a penny you should go to the doctor. Breast, testicular, throat and melanoma cancers can cause lumps. Your immune system when it’s fighting cancer may cause enlarged or swollen lymph nodes. For a normal infection your enlarged or swollen lymph nodes go back to normal in a few days. If they don’t return to normal size you may have cancer. See your doctor is you have swollen lymph nodes.
6. Persistent cough
People that are smokers and those that are exposed to secondhand and thirdhand smoke tend to have coughs. This cough can be related to cancers of your lungs, throat and esophagus. If you have a cough with or without breathlessness or blood that persists longer than a month, it may be a sign of cancer. See your doctor.
7. Skin changes
Moles that are most prone to be cancerous are the types that are flat. Your doctor should look at any change in size or color of a mole. A sore that doesn’t heal can also be a sign of cancer. A normal small cut should heal in a few days.
8. Stumbles or falls
If you find yourself becoming clumsy it could be a sign of neurological problems. It could be caused by nerve damage from diabetes or multiple sclerosis. It can also be caused by a brain tumor. If your clumsiness is accompanied with confusion, difficulty concentrating and an inability to move your arms or legs you should see your doctor immediately.
9. Unexplained weight loss
If you experience a weight loss of 10 pounds or more in a short period of time that is not the result of a planned workout program you should see your doctor. If you also have a loss of appetite see your doctor immediately.
You can fight cancer with a checkup and a check. Next week a little more about cancer.
