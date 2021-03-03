Almost 16 million Americans care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and many other forms of dementia. This type of care is expected to get more prevalent. People with Alzheimer’s disease that are healthy usually live 20 to 25 years after being diagnosed. As they age the level of care will increase. More time and energy will also be needed toward their care. This can be very difficult over time for families.
It’s estimated that more than 5.5 million Americans, most of them age 65 or older, may have dementia caused by Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s disease is irreversible. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys your loved one’s memory and their thinking skills. It will eventually affect your loved one’s ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Most people start having symptoms for Alzheimer’s in their mid-60s.
About 5.5 million people in America have Alzheimer’s disease. They get care from 15 million caregivers that provide over 18 billion hours of unpaid care that’s valued over $250,000,000,000. This will put an emotional, physical and financially toll on the caregiver.
Most people will wait until they are in a crisis before they look for help. When your loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease you should start a care planning process.
Make sure you are added to your loved one’s medical team. You should be able to talk their doctors. If you don’t you will be locked out of their treatment. Treatment has improved over the last 100 years. When it comes to treatment you should make sure it is sound and safe. Second opinions are a good idea. TV infomercials are not the best places to get information about any disease. Do your research. Know the source of your information. Ask questions about their treatment. You should know what medications they’re using and why. Ask for a brief written summary to make sure all points are covered and necessary prescriptions filled out. Ask what kind of follow-up is needed. Be prepared to take notes.
Questions that should ask before you and your love one leave the doctor:
1. In what stage is your loved one at?
2. Are further diagnostic evaluations necessary?
3. What can we expect from the natural course of this disease?
4. Is there treatment available to modify the course?
5. How long before we should see the effects of the medication?
6. Are there any side effects of the medications?
7. Under what circumstances should we notify the doctor?
8. Are there any age- or gender-related tests needed?
Do your homework. The post visit is just as important as the visit with the doctor. You both came up with a written plan.
Make a list of all prescriptions received
Get a copy of the visit summary
Review the notes taken during visit
Put all follow-up appointments on a calendar with alerts
List all of the tests you got results for
Review all patient information given to you for accuracy
Get a copy of test results
Sign up for online patient access
Develop predictable routines and schedules
Caring for a loved one can take a lot out of a caregiver. The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests caregivers should:
Get regular checkups with your own doctor
Eat a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet
Get enough sleep. You need about 8 hours every night.
Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day
Manage your stress
Take some time for yourself
Know your limits
Don’t argue with your loved one
Give them independence where possible
Have fun
Live in the now. Your loved one is different now.
Rely on family members and other loved ones when needed
Remember Alzheimer’s disease is not a death sentence
You should tell your loves one they have Alzheimer’s disease. Your loved one knows something is wrong. Their knowing may give them a sense of relief. Knowing allows a person with Alzheimer’s and his or her family to put a face on what’s happening with them.
Most doctors recommend you:
Don’t tell them they are wrong about something
Don’t argue with them
Don’t ask if they remember something
Don’t remind them that their spouse, parent or other loved one is dead
Don’t bring up topics that may upset them
Don’t ask open-ended questions. Give them choices.
Don’t discuss them in front of them
Don’t blame your loved one for the changes in their behavior or personality
Don’t label them with negative names
Don’t assume you loved one doesn’t understand just because they are silent
We don’t have a handle on what prevents Alzheimer’s disease. If we try to live a healthy lifestyle it could help slow down most diseases and in some cases prevent them.
The right diet is important. The body needs carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water to be healthy. Without proper nutrition and exercise, optimal health cannot be attained. Carbohydrates, fats and protein supply energy (calories) necessary for work and normal body functions. Vitamins, minerals, fiber and water do not have caloric value but are still necessary for normal body functions. You should consume between 12 to 15 calories per pound of body weight daily. Eating four to six small meals a day stimulates your metabolism to burn calories instead of shutting down to store fat. You should have two servings of protein, three servings of fruit, four servings of grains, four to six servings of vegetables and four servings of dairy products.
Exercise is another key element in preventing disease process. If you’ve never exercised before, find a beginner exercise group. A professional can help you get started. If you want to give it a try on your own, start a walking program. Walk every other day. Do calisthenic exercises on the day you don’t walk. Do at least one exercise for each body part. Start your program slowly and be consistent. Keep a diary to keep track of your progress. After a few months, you may want to get into weight training.
Lack of sleep is also linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs a particular amount of sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness; others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
There is currently no cure but we can control Alzheimer’s disease.
Your preparation may even save the life of both you and your loved one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.