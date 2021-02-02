Most people worry about having high blood sugar levels, but having low blood sugar levels can also be dangerous. Hyperglycemia means that you have too much blood glucose. It happens when your blood glucose level is around 200 mg/dL or higher. Low blood sugar, called hypoglycemia, is 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or lower.
Early symptoms of hypoglycemia include:
Confusion
Dizziness
Feeling shaky
Hunger
Headaches
Irritability
Pounding heart; racing pulse
Pale skin
Sweating
Trembling
Weakness
Anxiety
Without treatment you might get more severe symptoms that include:
Poor coordination
Poor concentration
Numbness in mouth and tongue
Passing out
Seizures
Nightmares or bad dreams
Coma
According to the CDC there are many reasons why you may have low blood sugar called hypoglycemia that include:
Taking too much insulin
Not eating enough carbs for how much insulin you take
Timing of when you take your insulin
The amount and timing of physical activity
Drinking alcohol
How much fat, protein and fiber are in your meal
Hot and humid weather
Unexpected changes in your schedule
Spending time at a high altitude
Going through puberty
Menstruation
Hypoglycemia can cause real-life problems. Driving a car, working out, operating machinery or just walking down steps can become a big issue. A study of drivers that suffer from low blood sugar found that one in 14 had been involved in a car accident because of a low blood sugar incident. All of the symptoms for hypoglycemia suggest that caution should be made when you’ve had a hypoglycemia incident. Most health care professionals recommend you should be cautious even the next day if you’ve had problems with hypoglycemia because the cause of your low blood sugar issue may still be affecting your blood sugar levels.
It’s important that your family members and friends know you have had a low blood sugar reaction.
If you see someone having a severe hypoglycemic reaction, call 911 or take them to the nearest hospital for treatment. Do not try to give an unconscious person food, fluids or insulin as they may choke.
If you have hypoglycemia the CDC recommendations include:
Follow your meal plan
Eat at least three evenly spaced meals each day with between-meal snacks as prescribed
Plan your meals no more than 4 to 5 hours apart
Exercise 30 minutes to 1 hour after meals
Check your sugars before and after exercise and discuss with your doctor what types of changes can be made
Double-check your insulin and dose of diabetes medicine before taking it
If you drink alcohol, be moderate and monitor your blood sugar levels
Know when your medicine is at its peak level
Test your blood sugar as often as directed by your doctor
Carry an identification bracelet that says you have diabetes
People taking medication to lower their blood sugar need to be aware of any symptoms of oncoming hypoglycemic episodes.
Everyone list regular exercise as an item for the prevention, treatment or part of the cure for diseases. Hypoglycemia is one of the conditions that exercise can help, prevent and control.
If you have never worked out or you’re out of shape, see your doctor to get approval to start a program. You have to work your way into a program gradually. If you’re coming back from a long layoff (over 6 weeks) due to an injury or similar reason you need to be very careful and follow your doctor’s orders.
A good beginner workout would consist of a light aerobic workout like brisk walking and basic calisthenics like push-ups for the shoulders, chest, back and triceps, crunches for the abdominal area, squats for thighs and calve raises for calve muscles.
An aerobics workout will help you burn fat after 20 minutes of continuous movement. It takes the body 20 minutes to switch from anaerobic exercise to the fat-burning stage during a workout. Some examples of aerobic workouts include 20 minutes or more of brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, skating, swimming, walking in a pool, aerobic, dancing, racquetball and jumping rope. Workouts which include a lot of stop and go movements will burn calories but are not considered aerobic. These include karate, volleyball, weight training, sprinting, tennis, ballet and gymnastics.
Ideally you should do an aerobic workout to burn fat and some strengthening resistance exercises to develop and tone muscle tissue.
If you’re a beginner have someone who knows what they’re doing take you through your first few workouts. Lifting weights can be dangerous if you don’t do the exercises correctly. Always concentrate on what you’re doing. Being careless and taking your movements for granted can cause injury. Concentrating on each repetition when you workout will also recruit more muscle fibers to do work, making each repetition more efficient.
A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with two or three different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
If you’ve had a low blood sugar episode, make sure you share your blood sugar, insulin, physical activity and food logs with your doctor. Your health care professional may be able to see patterns and help prevent lows by adjusting the timing and amount of your medications, physical activity and meals. You should know how to identify low blood sugar. Hypoglycemia can be dangerous if left untreated.
