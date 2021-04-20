Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sex. ED is a very common issue. It affects about 30 million men in the United States. It is not a normal part of aging.
If you have an erection problem from time to time is not a big cause to be concerned. If you are having erectile dysfunction issues a lot, it will cause stress. It can also affect your self-esteem and contribute to relationship issues. ED can also be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment and is a risk factor for heart disease.
Recent research shows that there simple but effective ways to prevent ED. Men that already suffer from ED can also improve their symptoms. According to the Mayo Clinic, causes can be physical or mental, and can include:
Alcohol use
Illicit drug use
Smoking
Diabetes
High cholesterol
Heart disease
Blocked blood vessels
Obesity
Metabolic syndrome
Some medications, such as blood pressure medications
Sleep disorders
Scar tissue inside the penis
Parkinson’s disease
Multiple sclerosis
Anxiety
Stress
Depression
Relationship issues
According to the Mayo Clinic people who have one of the following risk factors have a higher chance of developing ED:
Age. Age is one of the primary risk factors of ED. While estimates vary, ED is generally more common among older men than younger men.
Diabetes. Diabetes can cause nerve damage and problems with circulation, both of which can contribute to ED.
Obesity. Men who are overweight have a significant risk of developing ED. As many as 79% of people with ED have a body mass index (BMI) over 25.
Depression. Research shows a strong correlation between depression and ED. In some cases, it isn’t clear if ED leads to depression or depression leads to ED.
Men who are physically inactive, have metabolic syndrome, smoke, have high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol or low testosterone are also at an increased risk of developing ED.
Treatment for ED should target your underlying causes. Your doctor can help you figure out the best treatment. Men can also make lifestyle changes to prevent and control ED.
If you smoke you should quit. Smoking will also increase the risk of ED in patients with diabetes. In a study in the United Kingdom, smoking was an additional risk factor for stroke in type 2 diabetic patients. Both of these conditions increase your risk for ED. In an eight-year study, smoking was significantly associated with an increased risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) in diabetic patients and ED.
To prevent and control ED you should exercise. Exercise should be a part of everyone’s daily routine. Most experts suggest we should exercise everyday for at least 30 minutes. That 30 minutes of exercise should be intense. It should get your heart beating fast. Most people don’t workout long enough nor hard enough to get maximum results from their workouts. Exercise will help control obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. All of these health issues increase your risk of ED.
Depression also often co–exists with other serious medical illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and ED. Research has yielded increasing evidence that treating the depression can also help improve the outcome of treating the co–occurring illness.
Hypertension also called high blood pressure can cause serious problems such as stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and ED. Know your numbers. A home monitor can help keep regular tabs on your blood pressure. Home monitoring will help you determine if your lifestyle changes are working and alert you and your doctor to health issues. You should also visit your doctor. If your blood pressure is under control, you may only need to visit your doctor once or twice a year. If your blood pressure isn’t well controlled, you more than likely will want to see your doctor more frequently. Controlling high blood pressure will help you prevent and control ED.
Not getting enough sleep can contribute to a host of bad health issues. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs a particular amount of sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness; others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
Bad dental health can contribute to ED. Chronic inflammation that is caused by gum disease can damage your endothelial cells, which form the lining on all of your blood vessels. This can include the blood vessels in your penis. This damage to your endothelia cells can result in impaired blood flow, leading to erectile dysfunction. Some previous studies have linked erectile dysfunction (ED) with periodontitis, which is the inflammation of the gums. A new study of patients in Turkey shows that treating periodontitis appears to lessen the symptoms of erectile dysfunction after three months.
ED is treatable and preventable.
