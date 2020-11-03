No one is doing much traveling or going to work in person now, but this will change sometime next year, I hope. COVID-19 will be behind us for the most part sometime next year but traveling and going back to work in person will have its own dangers.
Some of you may be a little paranoid about germs after going through the COVID-19 pandemic but never fear, I will give you some tips to help you avoid getting sick at work or during your traveling. I’m not talking about another coronavirus. The risks are from mundane microbes lurking in places you might not think about. About 80% of all infections start when you touch something that is contaminated. When you are in the public, almost every surface is contaminated.
In a study, researchers at the University of Arizona applied a noninfectious virus to an office door. The virus was not native to the office. Within four hours the virus was detected on more than half of the office surfaces and on the hands of office workers.
In another study researchers found that out of 4,000 people that went to the bathroom, 10% didn’t wash their hands, about two-thirds didn’t use soap and only 5% wash their hands long enough to kill germs. This was before COVID-19. Bacteria and viruses can survive on hard surfaces for a few hours to a few days. Germs can survive even longer if they are protected by hand lotion or any type of greasy residue.
If you get coffee before you get to the office beware of the coffee cup lid at the coffee shop. A University of Arizona found that about 17% of the disposable coffee cup lids placed on the cups by the coffee shop worker were contaminated with fecal bacteria. If you buy coffee, skip the lid. Even better, bring your own coffee mug for your coffee. Your office coffee pot handle is almost never washed. The pot may be rinsed a lot. If you drink from the office coffee pot, wipe down the handle or bring your own coffee.
If you use the ATM, be careful. A British study found that the ATM machines were contaminated with bacteria. If you use an ATM bring a disposable wipe to wipe the keypad or the touchscreen or wash your hands immediately after using.
We all go to the supermarket and at the checkout we put our things on the conveyor belt. Only a few supermarkets wipe the belt between customers. I’ve only seen one do it in my area. Juices from raw meats can contaminate the belt with dangerous bacteria that can include salmonella and E. coli. Michigan State University tested 100 supermarket conveyor belts. They found that all 100 conveyor belts had mold, yeast, staphylococcus bacteria and other bacteria. When you get home with your food wash your hands before you start putting things away. Then wash them again after you finish putting things away. You should put any raw meat in plastic bags before you refrigerate or freeze them. Always wash the tops of your cans before you open them.
We don’t see a lot of public telephones but we can still find them in hotel and office lobbies and conference rooms. These phones are rarely cleaned. If you must use a public phone, wipe them off. You can also just not use them.
Staying at a hotel? Some of the most common infections can be spread in a hotel. This can include cold viruses, flu, rotavirus, norovirus, staph infection and E. coli. Don’t take a bath. When Michigan State University tested hotels they found 60% of the tubs were contaminated with staph. Take a shower and wear shower shoes. Always bring a protective pillow case to cover your pillow. Toss the bed spread; they rarely wash them. To stay warm turn up the heat or ask for more blankets. They wash the blankets more often. Don’t go barefoot on the carpeted floors. That floor can have over 200,000 bacteria per square inch. That is more bacteria found on a toilet seat. You should wear shoes all the time during your hotel stay. Don’t put your personal items on the bathroom countertop. They sometimes use the same cleaning cloth for everything in the bathroom. Keep your personal items in your travel case. Don’t use the drinking glasses in your room. Most cleaners just rinse the glasses. Drink bottled water during your trip. Don’t use the room phone. I hope you have a cellphone. Don’t use the ice bucket; it can contain a host of germs. You should clean your room key as soon as you can. They never disinfect them.
Restaurants are opening now. They are wiping everything down but are they using clean wipes each time? One study showed that 70% of the wiped tables were contaminated with E. coli and other bacteria. Make sure your table is cleaned with a clean cloth by wiping it yourself.
No matter where you go be cautious of your surroundings. Pack disinfectant wipes for all of your trips to the store, hotels, airplanes and restaurants. Make sure you follow the instructions on the disinfectant packaging to clean properly. Most disinfectant wipe require that the surface stay wet for at least four minutes to completely disinfect the surface.
Masks are a necessity at this time in our life. Wear them for everyone’s safety. If you can’t wear a mask, stay home.
