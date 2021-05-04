It can be difficult to deal with a person with the agitation and aggressiveness moods a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. A loved one with Alzheimer’s disease can no longer understand what is appropriate when it comes to behavior. Alzheimer’s is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. It is the most common cause of dementia, as Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases.
Today Alzheimer’s disease has no cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research is ongoing. Current Alzheimer’s treatments cannot stop Alzheimer’s from progressing but they can slow the worsening of dementia symptoms and can improve quality of life for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.
We are always looking for treatments that help both the Alzheimer’s patient and the caregiver. Recent studies have shown that when you add music and cooking to the daily life of most Alzheimer’s patients bad behavior was reduced. It also reduced the stress of the caregiver. Most of the studies looked at professional caregivers but it should also work with family caregivers. Most Alzheimer’s caregivers are family members. Family caregivers usually have less training, have a deeper emotional attachment and experience greater stress when they have to deal with bad behavior. Family caregivers also have a greater love for the patient.
In a study with music and cooking two one-hour sessions were held each week for four weeks. The musical memories are often preserved in Alzheimer’s disease patients because their key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease. The music included classical music and popular songs from the 1950s to the 1980s. Patients were encouraged to listen, sing along, dance or keep beat with a small drum. The cooking group had the patients help prepare various foods. The amount of participation was determined by the capabilities of the patients. Patients were encouraged to express their feelings and to recall memories that the music and the cooking help them to remember.
The study showed that both programs help reduce the severity of behavioral disorders and caregiver distress. The music program was the most effective program. The music group showed a 74% improvement during the program. After four weeks the music group still showed a 37% improvement. In the cooking program patients showed an improvement of 57% during the program. After four weeks the cooking group still showed a 32% improvement.
The study showed that both programs also help reduce the stress level of the caregiver. The music program was the most effective. The music group showed a 78% improvement during the program. After four weeks the music group still showed a 44% improvement. In the cooking program patients showed an improvement of 65% during the program. After four weeks the cooking group still showed a 34% improvement.
The Mayo Clinic gives the following tips if you’d like to use music to help a loved one who has Alzheimer’s disease:
Think about your loved one’s preferences. What kind of music does your loved one enjoy? What music evokes memories of happy times in his or her life? Involve family and friends by asking them to suggest songs or make playlists.
Set the mood. To calm your loved one during mealtime or a morning hygiene routine, play music or sing a song that’s soothing. When you’d like to boost your loved one’s mood, use more upbeat or faster paced music.
Avoid overstimulation. When playing music, eliminate competing noises. Turn off the TV. Shut the door. Set the volume based on your loved one’s hearing ability. Opt for music that isn’t interrupted by commercials, which can cause confusion.
Encourage movement. Help your loved one to clap along or tap his or her feet to the beat. If possible, consider dancing with your loved one.
Sing along. Singing along to music together with your loved one can boost the mood and enhance your relationship. Some early studies also suggest musical memory functions differently than other types of memory, and singing can help stimulate unique memories.
Pay attention to your loved one’s response. If your loved one seems to enjoy particular songs, play them often. If your loved one reacts negatively to a particular song or type of music, choose something else.
Keep in mind that music might not affect your loved one’s cognitive status or quality of life. Further research to better understand the precise effects of music and Alzheimer’s disease is needed.
Cooking can help stir memories for an Alzheimer’s patient. Recipes that have been passed down over generations may have a name and face of a love one tied to them. Cooking can give an Alzheimer’s patient a sense of purpose and help build emotional bonds. The satisfaction from completing a meal and the confidence it builds are two factors that help keep an Alzheimer’s patient spirit high.
The depression, anxiety and irritability of an Alzheimer’s patient can be lessened when they perform tasks like mashing potatoes or stirring cookie dough. Alzheimer’s patients often have negative feelings and emotions that stem from confusion and frustration. Cooking can give them a task they can accomplish, and relieves the stress they may be facing.
It’s important not to give an Alzheimer’s patients a task that will involve the risk of injury. Rolling dough, washing vegetables, mixing ingredients in a bowl with a spoon, setting the table, cleaning dishes, and other easy tasks are best. Simple recipes may be the best to take on, depending on what your loved one will feel the most comfortable helping with.
You should avoid hot stoves, sharp cutlery and other riskier tasks. Even a very able and willing Alzheimer’s patient should be given what you know they are capable of handling.
Alzheimer’s brings challenges to eating and drinking habits. Keeping a routine established will help the senior feel less overwhelmed. Offering a couple of different foods at a time that are easy to eat and use utensils will be best to provide a less stressful mealtime.
What ever you do with your loved one do it with love and patience.
