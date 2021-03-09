All athletes will get old, but what does that mean? Do my abilities to perform go down? Do I lose strength? Do I get slower? When should I stop competing?
Believe it or not, there are actually advantages to getting older, even for athletes. One of these advantages is accumulating knowledge of our own body, particularly as it reacts to various types of training.
Most of the time it’s not age that gets an athlete to change their mind about being an athlete. Life dictates when it’s time to quit your sport or competition. When I graduated from Penn State, I was still thinking how I could continue my gymnastic career. I was used to always being two weeks out of top shape. I learned early that the best way to be ready is to always be in shape. I never had an off-season. After nationals there were tours. After that there were camps. Then the competitive season started again.
Constantly getting in shape and then out of shape takes it’s toll on your body. I started taking classes at Temple so I would have access to a great training gym. But I also needed a job that worked around my training.
That works for a few years until your job changes and you have a family. The time you need to stay at a high level begins to not work. My last gymnastic competition was in Philadelphia, where five Black gymnasts formed the first and only all-Black gymnastic team that competed on an international level.
We showed that Black gymnasts could compete on an international level. One of our teammates, Ron Galimore, made the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team. I didn’t know it then, but that was my last gymnastic competition. Now I was at a crossroads. I had to decide between my career and gymnastics. I chose my career. I never competed again. I would do something if I got an opportunity to perform until my mother told my daughter to tell me to stop doing double back somersaults off a cliff in Jamaica. Then I needed to stay in shape without gymnastics.
The real enemy is not age, it’s inactivity. The belief that physical decline starts at age 30 is a myth. There is no scientific reason why we cannot continue at or near our peak into our 50s. Serious decline can eventually catch us. Most people over 30 experience more precipitous physical decline not because their bodies fail them but because they fail their bodies. Most people get less and less exercise as they age. An inactive lifestyle, not the passing of time, is the biggest cause of our physical deterioration.
We have to make training changes. We should push hard, but not all the time. Older athletes make a few changes because of their age but easing up on intensity is not one of them. Don’t just go for a walk, go for a fast walk or jog. Don’t just try to repeat the same effort. You can do it faster and longer. You can lift a few more pounds and one more rep. This doesn’t mean doing that every time you work out. When you hit a personal best, drop the weight or the intensity back and start trying to reach another personal best.
As I always say, “Never get out of shape.” Getting in shape is always good but never getting out of shape is even better. The psychological challenge to getting back into shape can be daunting. Don’t let yourself become complacent and assume that this decline in physical shape is normal. The longer you stay out of shape, the longer it will take you to get back into shape. The best time to get back into shape is today.
You want to work on injury prevention. Know your limits. Warm up, stay in your range of possibilities. Don’t be suckered into a gym challenge. You don’t need another trophy or bragging rights. Healing takes time. Focus on what you are doing. Avoid distractions. Plan your workouts. Don’t overdo it.
You will have to make changes to your diet after your athletic career. You no longer need as much food. To change or modify your behavior toward food takes a commitment. You must modify or get rid of old habits and develop new positive behaviors. Changing your eating habits is probably the most difficult part of developing good health.
The first ingredient to modifying your eating behavior is the desire to do so. The reasons for change must be more important than those for carrying on your present lifestyle patterns. If a sincere commitment is made, the chances for success become much greater.
Developing healthy eating habits takes meal planning. You cannot change your eating habits if you leave your diet to chance. To do this you must shop wisely. Always have a list of the foods you need when you shop and never shop on an empty stomach.
You also have to learn to differentiate between hunger and appetite. Hunger is the actual physical need for food. Appetite is a desire for food, usually triggered by factors such as stress, habit, boredom, smell, depression, food availability or the thought of food itself. Sticking to a regular meal plan will help control hunger and appetite. You need two servings of protein, four to six servings of vegetables, three to six servings of fruit, two to four servings of grain and two servings of dairy products everyday.
Sometimes you will eat foods you shouldn’t. This happens to everyone. The important thing to remember is that you have to eat healthy on a regular basis for the small slip-ups not to affect you. It takes time to develop good lifetime habits.
Successful older people don’t think of their age as a disadvantage. I ask myself all the time, “What is old?”
