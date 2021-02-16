I was shocked to hear that we are less healthy today than we were 20 years ago. This study was done before COVID-19. These findings were published in the American Journal of Medicine. We are living longer but we’re getting more serious diseases that are directly related to our lifestyle. The World Health Organization gives Americans a C- on their lifestyle habits. The study researches noted that Americans tend to believe that you only have to take a pill to compensate for a poor diet and lack of exercise.
I believe if we make some lifestyle changes we can get an A+. It will take some work, education and changes to improve our lifestyle. If we don’t make these changes we’ll be looking at a failing grade next time.
You need to get smarter about your nutrition. For the average person a good diet will provide most of what your body needs in the way of nutrients. Choosing healthy foods is part of a healthy lifestyle that can lower your risk of developing many chronic health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Eating healthy can also help you to manage health conditions, improve out comes and help you feel better mentally and physically.
For some people, a total change in diet may be necessary to get in most of the nutrients they need to be healthy. With others, it’s a matter of adding a few foods to the diet. But, for most people trying to balance a diet means adding some foods to their diet while giving up others. Depending on how motivated and disciplined a person is these changes may have to take place over a long period of time rather than all at once to insure they become lasting habits. If you look up diet in the dictionary you will find a definition, which states: “diet (b) habitual course of feeding.” This habit of eating nutritious food should be your goal.
Every day you need:
- 2 servings of protein
- 4 to 6 servings of vegetables
- 3 to 6 servings of fruit
- 2 to 4 servings of grain
- 2 servings of dairy products
An active person needs about 10 to 13 calories for every pound of body weight.
Get creative with your exercise. Exercise should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle, male or female. Fitting an exercise routine into your lifestyle is not the easiest task in the world. There are plenty of excuses to keep you from working out.
If you have never worked out or you're out of shape see your doctor to get approval to start a program. You have to work your way into a program gradually. If you're coming back from a long layoff (over 6 weeks) due to an injury or similar reason you need to be very careful and follow your doctor's orders.
Aerobic exercise primarily works the heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic workouts will also help you burn body fat if you do 30 minutes or more of continuous movement. It takes your body 20 minutes to switch to the fat-burning stage during a workout. Try to get in at least 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise every day. Try to keep your aerobic workout under 60 minutes. This way you won’t overdo it and you’ll decrease your risk of injury due to repetitive stress. Thirty to 45 minutes is ideal, but you may have to start below 10 minutes and increase your workout time gradually.
You also need to do some toning and strength building exercises for a totally fit body. Calisthenics and resistance training with weights or machines will strengthen and tone your body. Weight training for teens is a good way to help strengthen and shape the body, but there are some exercises they should avoid. If you’re under 18, you should never do heavy weight-bearing exercises such as deadlifts, behind-the-neck presses, bent lateral raises, clean and jerk, standing toe raises and squats with weights on the back. These exercises place too much stress on the spine and joint areas because your bones are still growing and not completely fused. Your bones are not completely fused until about age 18.
If you have a chronic condition it doesn’t mean that you should turn into a couch potato. Ask your doctor about your limitations. Educate yourself about your condition. Join support groups. Visit the Centers for Disease Control, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society for good information. Facebook and other social media sites are not great places to get good information.
Remember, there is no pill that can take charge of your health the way that you can.
