As we age we should take a look at where we’re going. We’re not working at a job everyday. We are not taking care of our children. We have no real schedule. Got a lot of leisure time on our hands. No place to be. We may have lost a brother, a sister or a spouse. We are alone. We now need to refocus our life. We need a plan for the rest of our life.
If you don’t have a plan for your life you will lose a lot of yourself a little at a time. A plan gives purpose. Purpose motivates us. Our motivation can diminish as we age because our responsibilities have decreased. Life derives largely from expectations and goals. We now need to refocus our attention on a new set of priorities.
I’d like to see you write down all the things you want to accomplish in the next two to five years. I want them to include social, career, leisure time activities and health. These are long-term goals. This list can change as you begin to complete things on your list. Expand the scope of the list by explaining how you will accomplish your goals. These are short-term goals or action steps. Set up a timeline as to when you will accomplish each goal. Plans with no beginning or end point will never get done. Remember, you won’t complete your list overnight. Be realistic with your timeline.
There are a number of areas in our life we should plan to add to our senior life plan. Exercise, better nutrition, good sleep, hygiene and stress reduction are a few of them.
Exercise is an item that you should include in your senior plan. Strengthening muscles, tendons and ligaments with resistance exercise will make you stronger, help support the skeletal system and joints. Stronger muscles, tendons and ligaments can reduce your risk of having joint problems and help existing joint problems. You should talk with your doctor before you start because depending on what the joint problem, resistance training may aggravate it. You’ll get stronger with age.
To stimulate muscle fibers to grow and increase in strength a demand must be placed on the muscle. Resistance training does this. Calisthenics is a form of resistance training but lifting weights or using workout machines does a more effective job. I recommend using a combination of free weights (dumbbells and barbells) and machines. Using free weights during some exercises will give you more control over the range of motion you go through. Because machines can’t possibly fit every body shape they don’t provide a full range of motion with every exercise. People who don’t have access to resistance training equipment can improvise with sandbags, plastic bottles filled with water or even canned goods. You should do at least 30 minutes of exercise every day of your life. Make sure you plan it in you daily schedule.
Your exercise plan should include aerobic exercises. Doing aerobic exercises for up to 20 minutes will work the heart, lungs and circulatory system. You don’t start to burn body fat until you’re about 20-25 minutes into the workout. To burn significant amounts of body fat you should perform between 45 and 60 minutes of aerobic. If you’re not already working out it may take you several weeks to reach this goal. You should start with between 5 to 20 minutes of aerobic activity at a moderate pace. As your body becomes stronger you want to increase your time and intensity (effort level) gradually.
As we get older nutrition plays an important part in our health. Most nutritional needs of the older person are similar to those of their younger counterpart. Make sure you get in enough calcium, B vitamins and iron through a balanced diet. Keep a food diary for two weeks to determine what you need to add to your diet. An active person needs about 10 to 13 calories for every pound of body weight. You should eat 4 to 5 small meals that include 3 to 4 servings of fruits, 3 to 4 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of whole grains and 2 servings of proteins every day.
Sleep should also be a planned activity. Good sleep hygiene is important to aging. Get less sleep than what you need and you’ll find yourself stressed more often and you’ll get sick more often. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs a particular amount of sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness; others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the week and then sleep longer on the weekends to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
We all should reduce our negative stress levels. Stress is the mental, emotional, and physiological response of the body to any situation that is new, threatening, frightening, or exciting. Stress can be both positive and negative. There are books and pamphlets, which explain how to practice techniques of dealing with stress. These include breathing techniques for relaxation, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation and autogenic training, which is a form of self-suggestion.
Other ways of dealing with stress include changing or improving personal character traits. These can include behavior changes such as assertiveness training, self esteem enhancement, being flexible, improving organizational skills and time management.
Remember, there are many things that we can’t control. But, we must maintain control over how we handle things. If you need to cry, scream, count to 10, smile or simply sigh, do it. Take things in stride and work through it. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
We should engage in some form of social interaction on a regular basis. It takes a village to keep a person growing.
